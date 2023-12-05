Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins 2023 Apple Podcasts Award

Apple has given it's annual Podcasts Award to interview show "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus," and has announced when the second season of the show will begin.







In an announcement with highlights from the show's first season, Apple has granted "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" its annual Apple Podcasts Award. The award is granted to shows that Apple says is exemplar of "quality and innovation in podcasting."



The show is meant to amplify the voices of older, wiser women, and tell tales from the interviewees that haven't already been hashed over again and again. Topics that have been covered so far with the guests include sex, divorce, politics, sexism in the workplace, death, and the physical realities of aging.



"All of these women have demonstrated how to live a life," Louis-Dreyfus says of her guests. "That doesn't mean they didn't make mistakes, but there's something about being older where perhaps you feel not as protective in terms of sharing. And so I've taken advantage of the intimacy that offers. That availability to be real and to be open is a great gift."



The 10-episode first season spent 29 days straight as the top show in the US. Season 2 of the podcast debuts in spring 2024.