Julia Louis-Dreyfus Responds to Jerry Seinfeld Teasing Potential ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion: ‘I Don’t Know What the Hell He’s Talking About’
Julia Louis-Dreyfus appears to be just as clueless about a potential “Seinfeld” reunion.
During a stand-up set earlier this month, Jerry Seinfeld told a Boston audience that he “has a little secret” about the finale of the beloved sitcom.
More from Variety
'Seinfeld' Characters Get Miniaturized in New Fisher-Price Collector Set - And It's on Sale for Prime Day
'Seinfeld' Reunion? Jerry Seinfeld Says 'Something Is Going to Happen' Related to Sitcom's Divisive Finale
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks Possible SAG-AFTRA Strike, Says More Actors Should Be Able to 'Make a Living Wage'
“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to big cheers. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”
Louis-Dreyfus, who played Seinfeld’s ex-girlfriend Elaine in the show, responded to the comedian’s comments in a new interview with the Guardian.
“Yeah, I just saw last night,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”
In the finale of “Seinfeld,” Jerry (Seinfeld), Elaine (Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) are arrested and locked up in prison. More than 76 million people tuned in live, making it one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history.
Louis-Dreyfus earned seven consecutive Emmy nominations for playing Elaine on “Seinfeld,” and she won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for the role at the 1996 ceremony. Louis-Dreyfus has expressed in the past how it was hard coping with the end of the sitcom’s run.
“I think any time a project ends, it’s gutting for me,” Louis-Dreyfus said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “And that’s true of movies and TV shows. There is a focus and a camaraderie that’s very much present when you’re working hard on a project that you believe in, and when the circus leaves town, it’s a huge transition. There’s a real feeling of sadness for me. ‘Where did all my buddies go?’ ‘Where are my friends?’”
Best of Variety
Awards Season Calendar (2023-2024): Key Dates and Voting Schedule for Upcoming Oscars, Grammys and Other Ceremonies
50 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2023: From Barbie to Ahsoka
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.