Julia Louis-Dreyfus Responds to Jerry Seinfeld Teasing Potential ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion: ‘I Don’t Know What the Hell He’s Talking About’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus appears to be just as clueless about a potential “Seinfeld” reunion.

During a stand-up set earlier this month, Jerry Seinfeld told a Boston audience that he “has a little secret” about the finale of the beloved sitcom.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to big cheers. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who played Seinfeld’s ex-girlfriend Elaine in the show, responded to the comedian’s comments in a new interview with the Guardian.

“Yeah, I just saw last night,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

In the finale of “Seinfeld,” Jerry (Seinfeld), Elaine (Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) are arrested and locked up in prison. More than 76 million people tuned in live, making it one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history.

Louis-Dreyfus earned seven consecutive Emmy nominations for playing Elaine on “Seinfeld,” and she won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for the role at the 1996 ceremony. Louis-Dreyfus has expressed in the past how it was hard coping with the end of the sitcom’s run.

“I think any time a project ends, it’s gutting for me,” Louis-Dreyfus said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “And that’s true of movies and TV shows. There is a focus and a camaraderie that’s very much present when you’re working hard on a project that you believe in, and when the circus leaves town, it’s a huge transition. There’s a real feeling of sadness for me. ‘Where did all my buddies go?’ ‘Where are my friends?’”

