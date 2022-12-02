Julia Louis Dreyfus Brings Son Charlie to White House State Dinner — See the Sweet Photos!

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration.

Nathan Howard/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus enjoyed a special mother-son date night with Charlie Hall this week.

The Veep star, 61, and her 25-year-old son attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday.

The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. The actress and her younger son were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event.

For their evening out, the Seinfeld actress looked chic in a floor-length, black velour gown which she paired with gold accessories and a matching clutch. Charlie, who currently stars in season 2 of HBO Max's hit series The Sex Lives of College Girls, kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

In sweet photos from the night, Louis-Dreyfus and her son smiled and held hands as they entered the event.

US actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (L) and her son Charles Hall arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

In addition to Charlie, the actress also shares son Henry, 30, with her husband of over 30 years, Brad Hall.

Louis-Dreyfus wasn't the only one to make Thursday's dinner a family affair.

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet Affleck also enjoyed a night out together at the White House on Violet's 17th birthday.

For the occasion, Garner opted for a floor-length, black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents on the sleeve. She paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a black clutch.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Nathan Howard/Getty

Violet's look featured a thin-strapped Carolina Herrera dress with heart imprints, pairing the outfit with a black clutch and red, pointed-toe heels.

The mother and daughter were seen sweetly holding hands when photographed during the event. It was a rare public outing for the two. Garner also shares daughter Seraphina Rose, 13, and son Samuel Garner, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.