Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Virtual Veep Reunion in Support of Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Veep fans, rejoice!

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that the cast of the popular HBO series will reunite virtually for a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

Announcing the news on Twitter on Saturday, the 59-year-old Emmy award-winning actress wrote, "I’m SO excited to announce that we’re doing a #VeepReunion on Oct 4," before adding that her fellow Veep castmates, including Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall and Matt Walsh will all return for the one-time special.

David Mandel, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Veep, will take on the role of moderator. Additional special guests are expected to attend as well.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jokes About Trump, Pence at DNC as Kamala Harris Compliments Her 'Veep to Veep'

"All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin," Louis-Dreyfus says in her clip before noting that President Donald Trump "can't win reelection if he doesn't win Wisconsin."

"So the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has built an unprecedented voter mobilization operation, and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin to Vice President Joe Biden and Senator [Kamala] Harris," she continues, adding, "The future of democracy is on the line, people."

Louis-Dreyfus previously hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention, during which Biden accepted the party's nomination for president.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Trump Makes Her Miss Veep: 'He's Doing a Better Job of Our Show'

View photos

Veep

The political satire series, created by Armando Iannucci, starred Louis-Dreyfus as U.S. vice president Selina Meyer, and aired from 2012 to 2019.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Seinfield alum opened up on whether or not Trump’s presidency makes her miss playing Selina Meyer on the ever-popular series.

"Well, it does and it doesn’t," explained the actress, who has long been an outspoken Democrat. "I have to say, I think he’s doing a better job of our show — except to say that it in fact isn’t even remotely funny. But it does make me miss it.

Louis-Dreyfus added, "I mean, it was super fun. It was just hard to compete with that crap."

The virtual reunion will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4.