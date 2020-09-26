Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Virtual Reunion As Biden-Harris Benefit

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced a Veep virtual cast reunion today as a fundraiser for the Democratic party of Wisconsin and the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.
“All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin,” the former Seinfeld actress says in a video tweet (see it below), adding, “The future of democracy is on the line, people!”
The upcoming reunion will feature Veep cast members Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, and Matt Walsh, with showrunner David Mandel as moderator. Additional special guests are expected.
The event will be livestreamed only once, at 6 pm CT on Sunday, Oct. 4. Donations of any amount are being accepted, with all contributions benefitting the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
HBO’s political satire Veep, created by Armando Iannucci, starred Louis-Dreyfus as U.S. vice president Selina Meyer, and aired from 2012 to 2019.
I’m SO excited to announce that we’re doing a #VeepReunion on Oct 4 with @AnnaChlumsky, @Mrreidscott, @SamRichardson, @MrTonyHale, @CleaDuvall, @MrMattWalsh, @DavidHMandel and more!
Chip in any amount to sign up! https://t.co/59it8U60A5 pic.twitter.com/7Wx1Mi88K2
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 26, 2020
