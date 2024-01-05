Julia Garner To Star In Blumhouse & Universal’s ‘Wolf Man’

Julia Garner is set to headline Blumhouse and Universal’s Wolf Man from Invisible Man filmmaker Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man will reunite Garner with Christopher Abbott, who was previously announced as starring in the movie, with whom she starred alongside in Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene; Garner’s first professional acting role.

The movie is set to be released via Universal on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Wolf Man, scripted by Whannell & Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money), stars Garner as a mother whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator.

Jason Blum is producing the film. Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell are executive producers. Wolf Man is a Blumhouse and Motel Movies production.

Garner is a 3x Primetime Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe Winner for her turn as “Ruth Langmore” in the award-winning series Ozark. She’s also a multiple nominee for her character portrayal of the real life con artist “Anna Delvey” in Shonda Rhimes Inventing Anna. Garner is an IFP Spirit Award nominee for her leading role in Kitty Green’s The Assistant. The actress impressed audiences again when she reteamed with Green in her latest feature, The Royal Hotel for which Garner also produced through her production banner Alma Margo. Next up, Garner will be seen as the female lead in the psychological thriller Apartment 7A for Paramount and producer John Krasinski.

Garner is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

In addition to Invisible Man, Whannell also directed Insidious 3 and Upgrade.

