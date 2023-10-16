Julia Fox's strawberry blonde hair couldn't be more different to her edgy brunette tresses

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

We're so used to extreme looks from Julia Fox; stark shadow, floor-skimming mullets, ever-morphing brows, it almost makes a more standard look from the star more... well, shocking? Which is exactly how we feel about her latest magazine cover. So, okay, she is basically stark naked aside from a carefully placed chainmail bikini, but as for her hair and makeup, it's far more normie than we're used to from the actress and we're into it. We appreciate the range.

Swapping her dark brown or red tresses for a full strawberry blonde look, the coral-tinted hue gives a softness that platinum or peroxide can't deliver. An almost girl-next-door-blonde. And girl-next-door is not usually a phrase associated with Miss Fox.

Where she typically goes for an uber-pale look, the golden warm-toned hair is met with a creamy tan, a light wash of golden brown, and it just gives such a different feel. Her bold black shadow looks have been replaced with big dolly eyes and separated lashes, meanwhile, her pout *screams* Bratz Doll.

The soft damp hair look was created by one of her go-to hair stylists John Novotny, while the makeup was the work of Julian Wolf Stoller, the hands behind numerous of her more classically 'out there' looks.

While we're sure the three of them will be back to their usual conversation-starting hijinx, we've really enjoyed seeing this switch up.

