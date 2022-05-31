Julia Fox's Leather Trench Coat Almost Had Us Fooled

The Age of the Cut-Outs is still going strong, and Julia Fox is making the case for bringing the trend to the coat game.

Stepping out in Los Angeles recently, the Uncut Jyeahms star looked a little Matrix-y (or rather, Dominatrix-Y) in thigh-high black leather boots, black leather gloves, and a black leather floor-length trench coat with pointed shoulders to create a striking silhouette. Her makeup was unusually subdued (and very pretty, in my opinion), complete with bleached eyebrows, which is also becoming a high-fashion Thing for some reason.

julia-fox-leather-trench-coat-embed-1 Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Never one to play it safe, Fox turned around to show that the back of the coat was completely cut out, revealing a black leather miniskirt and tie-back bralette underneath.

The coat, unlike the gems…very cut.

julia-fox-leather-trench-coat-embed-2 Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

On Instagram, the actor credited makeup artist Pat McGrath for her brows, designer Paul Benzig for the coat, apparel company Miaou for the top, and stylist Briana Andalore for putting the look together. InStyle notes that the gloves and purse are Balenciaga.

On her Instagram Stories, Fox posted a picture of her face and wrote, “Since I bleached the brow I get stopped on the street way less and even tho I fkin love u guys I'm enjoying this false sense of anonymity,” which, you know, may very well be true, but the more she posts her new look the less true it will be, because people will start to recognize her with the bleached brows. Just saying!

Honestly, we are not surprised that Fox is on the forefront of new and creative cut-outs. Her distinctive look definitely tends toward the edgy, like when she wore super low-rise pants tucked into high-high platform stilettos (which laced up the leg, natch) and a bikini top, or the time she paired those same shoes with a cream-colored slip dress that was laced just so, giving us hip, thigh, and yeah, a bit of butt.

Love it or hate it, Julia Fox has got a style!

Originally Appeared on Glamour