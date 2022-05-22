Julia Fox's Lace-Up Leather Dress Featured a Majorly Risky Cutout

Julia Fox Lace-Up Leather Dress

Julia Fox is continuing to do Julia Fox on the fashion front.

Turning the sidewalks of West Hollywood into her own personal runway, Fox stepped out in a black lace-up leather dress (if you can even call it that) by Luis de Javier. The barely-there garment was loosely held together by black string that was intertwined asymmetrically from top to bottom, giving the illusion that the dress was essentially split in half. The risky cutout was mirrored in the back, and Julia teamed her look with matching thigh-high boots, and, at one point, she slung a faux fur coat off her shoulders.

As for glam, Julia sported her signature dark eye makeup and French-tipped acrylics, while her brunette hair was styled in air-dried waves.

Love it or hate it, Fox's personal style is anything but conventional. But that wasn't always the case. Earlier this year, she spoke to The Cut about how she wanted to work with and be styled by her two friends Peri Rosenzweig and Briana Andalore (who are now her stylists), but her publicity team swiftly shut down the idea.

"They were like, 'Oh, they're a little too editorial. It's too sexy. It's too provocative. It's too out there,'" she recalled. "I was just like, 'Okay, I guess I just have to be more Hollywood and more bland.' But fuck that narrative if I want to pop out and wear crazy shit—which is what I want to wear."