Julia Fox's extreme cutout dress is basically half-bikini

As the cutout trend continues to be a favourite among A-listers, it seems that celebrities are now becoming even bolder with their outfit choices. From Kendall Jenner's viral (and somewhat controversial) wedding guest dress that was absolutely covered in cutouts, to Kourtney Kardashian's swimsuit with more missing panels than we can count, fearless fashion appears to be alive and well. And, unsurprisingly, we love to see it. Now, Julia Fox has just stepped out wearing her own iteration of the trend and has opted for size over quantity with her cutouts.

Overnight, Julia attended the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California. For the event, the model opted for a floor-length black dress featuring a cross-body design with the dress extending from her waist across her torso leaving the top left half of her body exposed, save for a string bikini-style top. But that's not all. Julia's outfit also features a second negative space detail, this time on her right hip.

Starting at her waist and finishing at the top of her thigh, the barely-there dress takes the cutout trend to a whole other level. And now that I've just thought about it, I can't un-think this question so will have to share it with you: what kind of underwear could you even team with this look, a suuuper high waisted style perhaps? Who knows? Practicality be damned, though, fashion doesn't need to play by the rules.

Beauty-wise, the model kept her signature black graphic cat-eye detail, along with a rosy lip and long straight hair, finished in a centre part.

Yup, Julia looks fab and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

