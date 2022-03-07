Julia Fox's extreme cutout dress is basically half-bikini

Natasha Harding
·2 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

As the cutout trend continues to be a favourite among A-listers, it seems that celebrities are now becoming even bolder with their outfit choices. From Kendall Jenner's viral (and somewhat controversial) wedding guest dress that was absolutely covered in cutouts, to Kourtney Kardashian's swimsuit with more missing panels than we can count, fearless fashion appears to be alive and well. And, unsurprisingly, we love to see it. Now, Julia Fox has just stepped out wearing her own iteration of the trend and has opted for size over quantity with her cutouts.

Overnight, Julia attended the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California. For the event, the model opted for a floor-length black dress featuring a cross-body design with the dress extending from her waist across her torso leaving the top left half of her body exposed, save for a string bikini-style top. But that's not all. Julia's outfit also features a second negative space detail, this time on her right hip.

Starting at her waist and finishing at the top of her thigh, the barely-there dress takes the cutout trend to a whole other level. And now that I've just thought about it, I can't un-think this question so will have to share it with you: what kind of underwear could you even team with this look, a suuuper high waisted style perhaps? Who knows? Practicality be damned, though, fashion doesn't need to play by the rules.

Here's Julia's dress in full:

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Aaaand a close up of the ruched detailing across the edges of the hip and shoulder cutouts:

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Beauty-wise, the model kept her signature black graphic cat-eye detail, along with a rosy lip and long straight hair, finished in a centre part.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Yup, Julia looks fab and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

Follow Natasha on Instagram.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Julia Fox Says "Elements" of Her Relationship With Kanye West Were Real

    When asked if her relationship with Kanye West was real or just for publicity, she said there were "elements of it that were real."

  • More than 150 Haitian migrants land in the Florida Keys, officials say

    Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived in a wooden boat off shore of an exclusive gated community in north Key Largo Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

  • Hailey Bieber proves why she's the queen of street style in vintage Gucci dress

    The model looked sleek and sophisticated while out in Paris

  • Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Looks From Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh & More

    The stars and sun seemed to have aligned on blue carpet at the 2022 edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Stars like Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh showed out in incredible outfits to celebrate the pursuit of independent filmmaking. The show is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 […]

  • The Queen will reportedly never live in Buckingham Palace again

    Queen Elizabeth II has decided to make Windsor Castle her "forever home" and will never return to Buckingham Palace, according to The Sunday Times.

  • Jennifer Garner Stuns in a Halter Dress With a High Slit During Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

    Jennifer Garner appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.