Julia Fox walks runway at NYFW's LaQuan Smith show hours after announcing Ye split

NEW YORK — Julia Fox isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The “Uncut Gems” starlet walked the New York Fashion Week runway Monday night on Valentine's Day, opening the LaQuan Smith show in a steamy, cutout black dress. Her hair pulled back into a tight bun with statement silver earrings and bangles accessorizing the look, Fox strutted down the runway in a tightly-packed venue in downtown New York City.

The modeling moment is the latest achievement on the actress’ resume, which has included campaigns for Coach and Diesel, in addition to her role in the award-winning indie flick starring Adam Sandler that catapulted her into the public eye.

The Fall 2022 collection played into the futuristic nostalgia seen at other designers this season, featuring more cutouts and low-cut tops, power suits of decades past, sheer paneling, bright furs and super low-rise skirts and dresses (including an almost derrière-baring micro mini on model Amelia Hamlin, daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna).

(L to R) Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

The show’s after party played a few Ye hits, though, despite Fox’s announcement the same day that their whirlwind two-month romance had come to an end.

While the 44-year-old rapper was going through a divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his recent romance with Fox took the spotlight thanks to paparazzi, social media and detailed accounts of the former couple's date nights.

In January, the pair made their relationship red carpet official, appearing together at Paris Fashion Week in full denim for the Kenzo show. Fox wore a cropped midriff-baring denim jacket with a conical bust and dramatic black eye makeup. Ye wore tall black boots with his oversized denim jacket and shades.

The two were also pictured cozying up to each other during the fashion show.

According to Fox's account in Interview magazine of her first few dates with Ye, the two met in Miami on New Year's Eve. "It was an instant connection," Fox said in the Jan. 5 article.

But the connection didn't last long. A representative for the actress confirmed Monday that the pair are no longer dating.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," Cindy Guagenti confirmed to USA TODAY.

