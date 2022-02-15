Julia Fox Says She Wasn't 'In Love' With Kanye West After Their Split

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Article updated 15/02/2022: Julia Fox Says She Wasn't 'In Love'

After it was reported that Kanye West and Julia Fox had split up, a representative for the actor confirmed to People, via a statement,: 'Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.'

Fox recently wrote in a statement, shared on Instagram that has since been deleted: 'Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's not true!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?! [sic]'

The statement, which was re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account, also addressed speculation suggesting Fox was crying at an airpot as a result of the split.

'And for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out,' she continued.

Last Friday, a source told the same news outlet: 'Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard.

'They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.'

Article updated 14/02/2022: Julia Fox Appears To Confirm Split From Kanye West

Just days after Julia Fox spoke publicly about Kanye West's 'residual' feelings for estranged wife Kim Kardashian, it appears that she and her 44-year-old rapper-beau might have called time on their relationship.

The 32-year-old model actress took to Instagram to address a tabloid story claiming that she was spotted walking through the airport 'tearfully' after supposedly splitting from West.

Refuting suggestions that there were tears in her eyes, Fox still managed to fuel speculation about a split, as she hinted in the post that the 'only men that matter' in her life are her son and her dad, with the Donda musician not making the list.

Notably, the last time Julia Fox was spotted out in public before her airport trip was on February 10, as she stepped out for the evening without West. Meanwhile Kanye West was seen attending Sunday's super bowl sporting event with Antonio Brown and daughter North West, but without Fox.

Other details which might indicate the end of the relationship have come to light. Firstly, after Kim Kardashian's Vogue US cover was released, West posted pictures of his estranged wife and four children to his Instagram account, with the caption 'God please bring our family back together.'

Following the post, Fox deleted any trace of West on her own Instagram account, and it is also widely rumoured that the actor 'liked' one of Kim Kardashian's Instagram posts at the weekend - a picture of the reality star in an all black outfit carrying a sparkling Balenciaga handbag.

Article updated on 09/02/2022: Julia Fox recently responded to speculation that her and Kanye West had split after fans noticed the actor had deleted images of the pair on her Instagram account and unfollowed his fan accounts.



Now she's addressed how she feels about the rapper's feelings for estranged wife Kim Kardashian.



Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said: 'I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human.

'I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters.'

The actor also discussed the pair's relationship status, saying: 'I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend.'

The star also said it's 'unfortunate' that people compare her to Kardashian, saying their only similarities have been related to fashion. 'We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them, I knew that Kim had worn it previously,' she said.

'But I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate because women are always being pitted against each other and obviously there’s 10 years of history that they have prior and I don’t want to ever like step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.'

This interview comes amid reports that West and Fox are in an open relationship. A source close to Fox told Page Six: 'Their bond transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings who just want each other to be happy. There is no jealousy or bad vibes.'



Meanwhile, in a new interview with American Vogue, Kardashian discussed her reasons for her split from West.

'I’ve chosen myself,' she told the publication. 'I think it’s okay to choose you,' intimating to the publication that if she'd continued her marriage she may have had to sacrifice her own happiness.

Article updated on 07/02/2022: A month after Julia Fox addressed rumours suggesting her and Kanye West's relationship is a publicity stunt, the actor has now responded to speculation about a possible split from the rapper.



Rumours about the couple's supposed break-up came after fans recently noticed she had deleted images of her and West from her Instagram account and unfollowed myriad fan accounts dedicated to him.



However, over the weekend Fox shut down rumours of a break up via a video clip posted on her Instagram Story.



The footage shows Fox addressing rumours of a split, saying: 'Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK.

'Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.'

As for the photos: 'And I took the f**cking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like "Omg, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in." And I was like... ,' she said, before putting on a sarcastic face.

Article originally published on 14/011/2022: Julia Fox and Kanye West are the only names on people's lips this week.

And why? After speculation started to surface about them dating on New Year's Day, after reports revealed they had gone to dinner together in Miami, their romance has gone from 0 - 60mph in what seems like a hot minute. Their PDAs have been nothing short of intense and....everywhere.

And earlier this month, Fox confirmed that the pair were dating via a blog entry she wrote for Interview Magazine, referring to their romance as 'organic'.



But, after paparazzi recently photographed the pair kissing in public, the Uncut Gems star and the 'New Again' rapper have been accused of putting it all on for the press.

As for Fox's response, following the image emerging of them locking lips while dressed in complementing outfits, she said in an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast: 'There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't.'

The 31-year-old actor and the 44-year-old rapper, the latter of whom is dealing with divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, went to a broadway show and another romantic dinner following their first outing, as reported by Page Six.

In her Interview letter, Fox also wrote: 'I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride.'

She continued: 'Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations—there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better.'

And expressing her friends' take on her romance with the rapper, she added: 'I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, "Oh my God, this makes so much sense."'

As much as their recent publicised kiss - said to have taken place as the pair left Delilah in West Hollywood, per TMZ - has been a hot topic, so has West's apparent yearning for estranged wife Kardashian.

West has expressed his desire for Kardashian to take him back in recent months, and during a performance of his song 'Runaway' at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December, he said: 'I need you to run right back to me.'

That's before adding: 'More specifically Kimberly.'

At this point, his romance with Fox hadn't unfolded in the public eye.

People is now reporting that that West has given up on trying to win Kardashian back.

She filed for divorce in February of last year, and is rumoured to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.

When speaking about West, a source close to the rapper and Kardashian told the same news outlet: 'He's still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so. [He] has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship.'

