Julia Fox Says She Goes 'Lightly' into Kanye West Relationship in Her Memoir to Avoid 'Bad Blood'

The 'Uncut Gems' actress and West briefly dated in 2022

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Kanye West and Julia Fox

Julia Fox is promising to play nice in her new memoir.

While walking the red carpet for the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 in New York on Wednesday evening, Fox spoke to E! News about her upcoming book, Down the Drain.

When asked if the new book would feature any stories about her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems actress, 33, stated that she wasn’t going into much detail about their romance.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Kanye West and Julia Fox

"It's like six pages," she said of the content mentioning the “Famous” rapper, 46.

"I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past,” Fox added.

The couple made headlines when West publicly dated Fox after separating from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West and Fox met in Miami on New Year's Eve in 2021. The two confirmed their split by Valentine’s Day in 2022.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a rep for Fox told PEOPLE at the time.

"I'm so excited for the book," she told E! News on Wednesday while shifting the focus back to her new project. "I feel like it was just so cathartic to like, let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it. And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."

Victor Boyko/Getty Julia Fox

Fox added that she doesn’t mind opening up about her experiences and innermost thoughts.

"I'm not afraid to be vulnerable like I don't feel shame, ever," she continued. "I'm like, 'This is what it is, ya know?' I'm curious to see what the reaction will be, but I hope that it'll be helpful and other people can be like, 'Oh wow, maybe what happened to me isn't so bad. I can deal with it too.' I always see your pain can be like your greatest gift and you can even make it your purpose and beautiful things can be born out of those awful feelings."

At the time of her breakup with West, she shared a since-deleted post on social media.

"Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!" Fox wrote.

Victor Boyko/Getty Julia Fox and Kanye West

She then denied the rumors in a since-deleted Instagram message after she was photographed appearing upset post-split. Fox hinted at that moment in her memoir, adding, "And for the record, the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)."

In September 2022, Fox told ES magazine that she was “proud” of herself for not continuing her relationship with West, adding “that she tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," she said, hinting at his high-profile divorce. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it."

Down the Drain is scheduled for release on Oct. 10.



