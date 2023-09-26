Julia Fox Opens Up About Sexless Relationship With Kanye West

If you were expecting Julia Fox’s upcoming memoir, “Down the Drain,” to include some juicy tales about her sex life with ex Kanye West, prepare to tone down your expectations.

In a newinterview with The New York Times, the “Uncut Gems” star discussed her decision to recount intimate parts of her life in her new book, including her past drug use, job as a dominatrix, and details about her intimate encounters with former lovers.

So naturally, most expected her to reveal what it was like knocking the boots with the rapper, whom she briefly dated last year. But according to her, the pair never saw any action in the bedroom during their short-lived tryst.

When the Times pointed out that Fox, 33, notably kept her sex life with West, who formerly changed his name to Ye, out of the book’s pages, Fox explained why.

“Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that,” she said of their failed relationship.

Though Fox told E! News earlier this month that her mention of Ye only extends a mere “six pages” in her book, she says the topic of sex is actually brought up quite a bit within its pages.

As she put it to the Times: “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?”

“I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on.’ ... So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed,” she said.

Julia Fox and Ye split in February 2022 after less than two months of dating.

Fox clarified that she changed her exes names in the book to protect herself and others, so she’s not concerned over garnering any criticism.

“A lot of it had to do with, ‘Well, do I want to ruin people’s lives?’ It’s my story, but it’s also their lives,” she added of her decision.

The Italian model briefly dated Ye, 46, in early 2022 nearly one year after he and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, split.

Ye and the reality star share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

The pair were married for six years and tied the knot in May 2014.

Fox initially gushed about her “organic” courtship and “instant connection” with Ye back in January 2022. But the sentiment didn’t last after she later alleged in a TikTok video that she only dated the Grammy-winning rapper — who was heavily criticized for posting antisemitic remarks on social media — to “distract” him from Kardashian amid his messy divorce from the reality star.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me, and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it,’” she reportedly said in an apparently since-deleted clip.

Earlier this year, she told ES Magazine that she was “proud” of herself for calling it quits with the Yeezy mogul after witnessing his “unresolved issues.”

Reps for Fox and Ye did not immediately respond to Huffpost’s requests for comment.

Fox’s “Down the Drain” is set to be released on Oct. 10.

