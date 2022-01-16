Julia Fox met with Madonna to discuss potential Debi Mazar role in new biopic

Joey Nolfi
·2 min read
Julia Fox met with Madonna to discuss potential Debi Mazar role in new biopic

Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox could soon be polishing up a new role in Madonna's forthcoming biopic.

After Madonna shared an Instagram post earlier this week indicating that she "went to dinner with Julia [Fox] to talk about my movie," EW has learned the 31-year-old performer is being considered to play the role of actress Debi Mazar, the singer's longtime friend. Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather were also pictured in the photos Madonna shared of her meeting with Fox.

Fans have compared Fox's looks to Mazar's in the past, and the pair even appeared together in an August 2021 interview with Document Journal in which a "starstruck" Fox admitted that the two had never met but communicated "over text and DM" before their Zoom conversation.

Mazar, best known for her roles in the film Goodfellas and the series Younger and Entourage, has a decades-long relationship with Madonna that began when they met in an elevator while Mazar worked as an operator at New York City's Danceteria nightclub in the 1980s. Mazar went on to star in several of Madonna's music videos, including "True Blue" and "Music."

Julia Fox, Debi Mazar and Madonna
Julia Fox, Debi Mazar and Madonna

Cindy Ord/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage Julia Fox; Debi Mazar and Madonna

"We got on the dance floor and tore it up," Mazar previously told EW of meeting Madonna for the first time. "We exchanged phone numbers and that was it. We became friends!"

Madonna has been working on bringing her life story to the big screen for several years, with Universal Pictures and Amy Pascal producing the title with Madonna in the director's chair. She initially began writing the script with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Diablo Cody, whom EW previously confirmed finished a full draft of the script before moving on to other projects. Erin Wilson reportedly stepped in after Cody left.

Most of the film, Madonna has said in the past, will follow her "struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman, and really just the journey," which she described as a "happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly" tale of the making of an icon.

In several posts on social media throughout 2020, Madonna and Cody initially discussed including the pop icon's rise through the entertainment industry in New York City, writing "Like a Prayer," filming Evita, and her connection with Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza and Luis Xtravaganza of New York City's Harlem ballroom scene, which played a monumental role in the success of her 1990 smash song "Vogue."

A representative for Madonna declined to comment.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.

