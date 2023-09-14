Julia Fox just wore two *very* controversial outfits in less than 24 hours

New York Fashion Week has been in full swing over the past week and while many have been focused on the designer looks parading down the runways, we haven't been able to pull our eyes away from Julia Fox. The model has turned the streets into her own personal fashion show with daring look after daring look.

She kicked things off with a *tiny* chain bodysuit that took naked dressing to a whole new level before following up with a nude graphic print mini dress. But it's her latest 'fits that we're here to talk about today because Julia just stepped out in two controversial ensembles in less than 24 hours. An impressive feat, but we've kinda come to expect it from Julia, tbh.

As well as turning a few heads with her latest outfits, Julia also managed to tick off no less than four of this season's biggest trends, too. So let's dive straight in and talk through each outfit.

First up, the oversized baseball shirt Julia wore unbuttoned over a white bra paired with extra wide-leg jeans. Perhaps her trailing trouser hems were in reference to Rita Ora who nearly caused a trip hazard at the Michael Kors NYFW show?

The sport-inspired streetwear look – AKA trend one – is something we'd expect from Billie Eilish, with Julia usually repping more feminine styles. Though her exposed bra did tap into the underwear-as-outerwear trend.

Julia made sure to add her signature quirky touch with her accessories though, adding Y2K tinted sunglasses and a white tote bag that featured a lug sole and shoe silhouette at the base.

The same day, Julia completely switched it up with a snake print zip-front corset and coordinating leather trousers. Animal print seems to always be in trend, and opting for snake over the traditional leopard is a fresh take. Similarly, corset tops are having a moment with Selena Gomez, Lourdes Leon and Megan Fox all recently rocking one.

Bringing the trend total up to four. Though Julia's white accessories in the form of a top handle bag and bow-embellished pointed toe pumps count as a microtrend with – a styling trick both Emma Watson and Kate Middleton love.

Another day, another slay for Julia. We can't wait to see what she wears next.

