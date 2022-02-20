Julia Fox just responded to *that* viral meme of herself

If you've been on the internet at all lately, like, even for a second, you'll have definitely seen the viral clip of Julia Fox that is doing the rounds. And now, more than a week since she entered the meme hall of fame, Julia has responded directly to what the actual f was going on.

ICYMI, earlier this month, Julia appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper. During her interview, she opened up about being Kanye West's muse during their whirlwind relationship – which, by the way, has now come to an end – including how he used to dress her, buy her clothes and also plan her matching makeup looks.

This isn't the first time she's been someone's muse though, as she told the show's host: "I mean, I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote 'Uncut Gems', you know?" But, it was the delivery of the now-iconic line that really got people talking, and by talking, we mean meme-ing.

"Julia Fox honestly seems smart but why did she say 'Uncut Gems' like that," one person asked on Twitter, sharing a clip of the moment in question. "The inside of my head for the last week: 'I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote 'uncut gehhms'," tweeted a second person, with another putting: "Woke up at 4am last night and immediately thought 'I mean I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote uncut GEMS dyouknowwhatimean, like things like that'."

As for what Julia had to say about the whole 'Uncah Jahmz' fiasco, her reasoning is pretty straightforward, tbh. "Omg, I was stoned. Leave me alone! Hahahahahah 😂😂😂," she commented, under a compilation video posted by Page Six.

So, there you have it.

