Julia Fox Gets Cheesy With New Velveeta Hair Dye

No one wants to be considered cheesy, except for Julia Fox, that is, as she just revealed a bright yellow Velveeta hairdo at a Knicks game. Beauty's most daring It Girl is known for her bold hair and makeup looks and this time she's collaborated with cheese brand Velveeta to debut its new Velveeta Gold hair dye. The brand believes that Fox is a "trendsetter that bucks convention in favor of her own intuition, embodying the brand essence and La Dolce Velveeta mindset." Which, according to the company's brand manager, Stephanie Vance, means "always [being] confident and forever in service of living by your own rules."

In a statement, Fox shared that she decided to rock the swirly, cheesy hairstyle because she resonates with Velveeta's brand ethos. "I am always trying to live life to the fullest and go all in for the things I love. I love my pasta and cheese, so Velveeta is an immediate yes, and Velveeta Gold hair is a look I can totally get behind,” she explained.

The dye comes in a four-ounce jar and the brand recommends applying it evenly to dry hair and letting it process for about twenty minutes before rinsing with shampoo until the water runs clear. Only the boldest of beauty bae's could confidently rock the yellow-orange look and Fox is first in line. "The signature Julia Fox vibe is something that can't be explained and one that exudes confidence and continuously pushes the boundaries of the status quo," she shared in a press release.

The Velveeta Gold semi-permanent hair dye can be purchased on Amazon for $7.50 USD, which, cleaverly, is the same price as a block of Velveeta cheese.

