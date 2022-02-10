Julia Fox Endured Kanye West Boot Camp Before They Started Dating

Christopher Luu
·2 min read

It's safe to assume that Julia Fox doesn't just wake up and look Kanye-, ahem, camera-ready. And even though she made her name with a role in Uncut Gems, the Fox that's in the spotlight today looks markedly different from the Fox that walked the red carpet for her role alongside Adam Sandler. In a new interview, Fox said that before she and West could make any public appearances together, he insisted on orchestrating a complete makeover. That explains her transformation, right down to the Diesel wardrobe and the cinnamon roll-inspired denim jacket.

During an appearance on Call Her Daddy, Fox explained to host Alex Cooper that becoming the smoky-eyed, Schiaparelli-clad figure she is today didn't just happen overnight. Before she and West could be seen together, she said, she had to survive a rom-com style complete makeover, though fans can see that the results are less Miss Congeniality and Princess Diaries and more, well, Ye. On top of everything, the process went longer than expected.

"I was only supposed to go there for the night and then I was supposed to fly back the next day. We ended up staying three or four extra days, and it was like we were on the Kanye workout plan," she said. "We got to work. We were like, OK, we're going to do this. If I'm going to be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit, just because I'm a little lazy."

For anyone comparing her new style to Kim Kardashian's, she sees it, too, and she'd like to point out that Kardashian's style changed after she met West. He famously cleaned out her closet, dumping all her Hervé Léger bandage dresses and swapping them out for swathes of neutral-hued jersey and vinyl.

"If anything I think the conversation should be how heavily Kim was influenced by Kanye," Fox said.

She finished by saying that she's happy to go along with it all, saying that trying new things hasn't been all bad. After all, she got a Birkin bag out of it.

"I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone," she said during the podcast appearance. "And I love that because I don't think anyone has been able to succeed in that because I'm stubborn and I'm going to wear the things that I'm comfortable in."

