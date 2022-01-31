Kanye West and Julia Fox's latest couple photo includes some *major* PDA

Emily Gulla
·8 min read
Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, George Pimentel/Getty Images - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, George Pimentel/Getty Images - Getty Images

Kanye West and Julia Fox's romance has been a whirlwind to say the least, from their intimate photoshoots together to Julia's in-depth essay about Ye on their second date.

Following news of Kanye's divorce from Kim Kardashian, which first broke in January 2021, Kanye, 44, has been the subject of speculation surrounding various love interests over the past year.

The most recent is, of course, Italian-American actress Julia Fox, 31. The pair were first linked in late December 2021 and, after less than a month, things already seem to be getting pretty serious.

Here's a look back at Kanye and Julia's relationship so far, starting with the most recent update.

29th January 2022 - Juliye kick their PDA up a notch

It hasn't even been long since the dinner and the essay that began all the Kanye West and Julia Fox hype, but they already feel like a bit of a celebrity mainstay already, don't they? Well as though they can read our minds the pair decide to kick their PDA-ing up a notch, posting a pretty full-on kissing picture to Instagram.

The post, which was initially shared by celebrity photographer Danielle Levitt shows the pair out celebrating at dinner in Paris, with Julia rocking her now typical thick black eyeliner reportedly done by Kanye himself. And, well, the snap is pretty full frontal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danielle Levitt (@daniellelevitt)

Whatever you think of Juliye, these two really are the perfect height for each other, aren't they?

More Juliye content below...

Late December 2021 - Kanye and Julia are first linked

Rumours that Kanye and Julia were a *thing* first started in late December 2021 whenTMZ photographed the pair at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. A source said at the time, "it’s nothing serious" and reported that Kanye was "embracing single life."

Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images
Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

5th January 2022 - The pair are reported to be dating

Less than a week after first being pictured together, Page Six reported that the duo were dating, with an insider adding, "Julia and Ye are dating. They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch."

7th January 2022 - Julia wrote an essay about her and Kanye's "instant connection"

As far as declarations of love go, we'd say writing a whole essay about the person you're dating is a pretty big deal. But it seems like these two are not a pair to do things by halves, as Julia wrote a whole essay about her and Ye's "instant connection" following their second date.

Opening up in the Interview magazine article, she wrote, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," with the piece published alongside some pretty intimate pictures of the pair. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓪 𝓕𝓸𝔁 ☆ (@juliafox)

The actress added that, just a few short hours after meeting, Kanye flew across the country with her to see a show. "We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City" she revealed, adding that afterwards they went to dinner at her "favourite restaurant".

"I was impressed" the Netflix star added. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

Julia went on, "I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

Photo credit: George Pimentel - Getty Images
Photo credit: George Pimentel - Getty Images

9th January 2022 - Sources say Kanye and Julia are "not serious"

Following their very intense first meeting, fans may have been surprised to hear insiders reporting that things are "not serious" between the pair.

One source told E! Online that Kanye had "expressed it's not serious" adding that "he's not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business."

Meanwhile, an insider close to Julia also revealed the actress to be on the same page. "She's having fun and taking it day by day," the source explained. "But being a mom to her son is her number one priority," they added, referencing the actor's 12-month-old son Valentino from a previous relationship.

Going on to share details on Kanye and Julia's connection, the first source revealed, "Kanye and Julia hit it off from the very first interaction they had. He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of."

The insider continued, "He thinks she has [a] refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative and Julia is definitely his latest muse. He had a vision for her and that's what inspired their date."

13th January 2022 - Julia responds to rumours that her relationship with Kanye is fake

Julia responded to rumours that her and Kanye's relationship is fake during an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, which she co-hosts with friend Niki Takesh, while also sharing more details on how she feels about the rapper.

Asked by Niki about the "new man" in her life, Julia replied, "I don't know... For right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations. There's no labels, there's none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better.

"It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast, we keep up with each other which is cool."

Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images
Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

Addressing rumours that her and Kanye's relationship is a "set-up thing" created by a PR company, Julia responded, "There's always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a set up. I personally don't."

The actress also went on to call Ye a "genius", saying, "It's honestly just an honour to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening," adding, "I'm just living my f***ing life, guys."

14th January 2022 - Kanye and Julia enjoy a bizarre night out with Madonna

Next up in a growing line of photoshoots for Julia and Ye, the pair enjoyed a fairly random night out with Madonna, plus professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and American football player Antonio Brown, and the photos are pretty bizarre.

Madonna's post from the night includes various pics of Julia and Kanye together, while a video shared by actor and musician Evan Ross shows the pair cuddled up together on the sofa.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Evan Ross (@realevanross)


Seems like things are moving pretty fast.

15th January 2022 - Julia does another in-depth interview about Kanye

Julia gave a second in-depth interview sharing details on her relationship with Kanye, with more photos of the pair published on the Interview site, including one which sees Kanye seeming to 'eat' Julia with a knife and fork while she lies on the table.

Asked about how her relationship with Ye is going, she replied, "You know, I’m so used to being fucked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, 'How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?' But he always does."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Responding to a question about what she and Ye talk about when they're alone, Julia explained, "Ideas. That’s what’s so exciting about being in the vicinity of someone who’s operating at the level that he is. These seemingly crazy ideas, he can make them come to life."

Julia went on to say that the biggest thing Kanye has dreamed up is "My transformation." She added, "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."

Asked whether she's now in "Ye world," Julia replied, "Yeah, let’s be honest. Why not?" She went on to call her relationship with Kanye, "the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story."

25th January 2022 - Julia coins a couple name for her and Kanye

It seems that in the famous world you can't be an official celeb couple without an official celeb couple name - and Julia has taken things to the next level with Kanye by coining a moniker for the pair.

While it might usually be down to fans to decide couple names for the stars, Julia took to Instagram to announce her and Kanye's: Juliye.

The actress and model shared the "Juliye" couple name alongside a photo of her and Kanye holding hands as they attended Paris Fashion Week in matching all-black outfits. She captioned the pic simply, "Juliye" with a black heart emoji, so, yep, seems like the name is officially official then.

Photo credit: Julia Fox, @juliafox - Instagram
Photo credit: Julia Fox, @juliafox - Instagram

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis win Australian Open men’s doubles

    The ‘Special Ks’ defeated fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell

  • Nick Kyrgios rates Australian Open doubles title win the best of his career

    Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the final.

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Prepare for the Beijing Games with this Olympic quiz

    How well do you know the Winter Olympics? Try this quiz: Bronze Medalist (1 point each) 1. What city did Beijing defeat in a close vote to host the 2022 Olympics? a.) Stockholm, Sweden b.) Oslo, Norway c.) Almaty, Kazakhstan 2. Who was the last woman to win back-to-back gold medals in women’s figure skating? a.) Katarina Witt b.) Sonja Henie c.) Peggy Fleming 3. Which country did the U.S. defeat to win an unexpected gold medal in men’s curling in 2018? a.) Canada b.) Finland c.) Sweden 4. What s

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,