Julia Fox Describes Kanye West's 'Transformation' of Her Style: 'Like I Was Packing Up My Old Life'

Julia Fox is all in on her blossoming romance with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, said the wildest thing that she's seen West, 44, bring to fruition is her "transformation" as she detailed the latest in their ongoing whirlwind romance during a new conversation with Interview Magazine published Saturday, titled "Fox News."

"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--- was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," Fox said. "It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."

She previously revealed that the 22-time Grammy winner surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes on their second date, styling Fox in an impromptu photo shoot during their lavish date night. A source told PEOPLE that Fox is "kind of like his muse."

"I'm really surrendering," she told Interview. "For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I've been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it's a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it.

She continued, "Even a month ago, I was so f------ like…not getting along with my son's father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work. I just remember being like, 'I know that there's going to be a reward for this, like this is so f------ miserable that I know, that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.' And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."

In 2012, West and his stylist at the time, Renelou Padora, similarly gave his estranged wife Kim Kardashian an extreme closet makeover during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"It was like a pile to the ceiling of shoes" Kardashian, 41, recalled on Live With Kelly and Michael in 2015. "And all my amazing shoes that I loved. And I started crying. I was like, 'I can't get rid of this stuff. Your stylist has no idea what she's talking about.' So I put it all in another room, and I was like, 'I'll trust your opinion but I'm not getting rid of my stuff.'"

But she later realized the power of West's style reinvention. "I walked in my room and there was an entire room filled with all new clothes and all the stuff he wanted to fill back up my closet with and it was really cool new designers –– I hadn't even heard of some of these designers before," Kardashian said on the talk show. "It really helped me fall in love with fashion and I eventually did get rid of most of that stuff and my style has totally evolved and changed, but I didn't see it at the time. I had to work it out myself."

Speaking to Interview, Fox also gave a recap of her week with the Donda rapper, including their Wednesday outing at Delilah in Los Angeles, where they were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross.

"I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists," she said.

It was also the same night that West was named a suspect in a battery report for punching a man who asked for his autograph.

On Thursday, they gathered for an intimate screening of Zola at a warehouse in Downtown L.A., where they were joined by Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson, Naomi Campbell and more. Afterward, West appeared in a music video shoot with Pusha T.

Fox said of her relationship with West, "You know, I'm so used to being f----- over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it's like, 'How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?' But he always does."

West is currently going through a divorce with Kardashian, with whom he shares daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm. The SKIMS founder has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson, 28, since October.