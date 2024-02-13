Julia Fox Debuts Bleached Brow Beauty Look at New York Fashion Week

The actress arrived with bright and dramatic makeup that enhanced her new eyebrows

Julia Fox was whimsical at the Elena Velez Costume Ball.

The Uncut Gems actress, 34, is now sporting a light lavender-gray hairstyle emphasizing her newly bleached eyebrows. Although the model previously bleached her brows in the spring of 2022, this new look is enhanced by her long, lavender gray locks.



She debuted the new look while attending the 2024 New York Fashion Week Costume Ball. She arrived in the e.u.n.o.i.a.a Shakespeare dress. The form-fitting georgette taupe dress includes a deep slit. A brown-gray corset was laid on top of the dress' bodice.

Fox minimally accessorized with a pair of baby pink pointed-toe heels that included a white ribbon that wrapped around her ankle. Although she was without any jewels, she still showed off a dramatic look with her glam.

Along with the bleached brows, Fox had a bright teal eyeshadow look that created a winged look. The look also included a bright fuschia pink blush across her cheeks and forehead and was finished with matte red lipstick.

After the event, she shared an NYFW Instagram post of her look to her Stories and wrote: "The @elenavelez costume ball at the mansion last night was truly like stepping into the gilded age abundant with glamour and cigarette smoke loved every minute of it."

The model also gave a shout-out to the designer on her Instagram profile. "So proud to be wearing @e.u.n.o.i.a.a -`♡´- a new luxury sustainable brand made from abandoned luxury fabrics by the girls for the girls ✨✨✨," she wrote alongside photos of her Costume Ball appearance.

More recently, the Down the Drain author was spotted at her first Sundance Film Festival last month, where she wore several eye-catching looks. She was first seen wearing a white cable-knit bikini layered over a black catsuit with a white faux fur coat. Fox finished the look with a pair of Sorel's Caribou snow boots, a KNWLS handbag and Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock Julia Fox in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19, 2024.

Fox followed up her first look with an all-denim ensemble that she shared was an “ode to Utah.”

She wore an oversized denim jacket with exaggerated shoulder pads. The boxy jacket was styled with a pair of jeans that doubled as a pair of shoes. The medium-wash denim pants were sewn into the red pointed-toe high heels.

The actress accessorized the look with a bridal veil, a midi-length white suede and faux fur coat. Her final accessories included a small white leather baguette bag and a chunky white leather belt with an oversized heart buckle that read “Mother.”



Anna Pocaro/IndieWire via Getty Julia Fox on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

