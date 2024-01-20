Julia Fox Channels ‘Western Bride,’ Complete With Wedding Veil, at Her Very First Sundance (Exclusive)

Fox exclusively tells PEOPLE her Sundance Film Festival outfit is an "ode to Utah"

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Julia Fox on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Julia Fox channeled the Wild West while attending her first Sundance Film Festival.

The 33-year-old actress arrived in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Presence. The Steven Soderbergh film stars Fox and Lucy Liu, and follows a family that moves into a new home that holds supernatural entities.

Fox exclusively tells PEOPLE at the festival's NFT Lounge that she has never been to the festival or Salt Lake City, but she's “just taking it all in.”

“I love the Western mountain vibe. I think it's very romantic,” adds Fox. “I love it.”

As for her all-denim look, she tells PEOPLE that she “went for a 'Western Bride' look with the denim and the veil and everything.” The Down the Drain author says her outfit was “channeling” an “ode to Utah.”

Anna Pocaro/IndieWire via Getty Julia Fox on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

The Uncut Gems actress arrived sporting an oversized denim jacket with exaggerated shoulder pads. The boxy jacket was styled with a pair of jeans that doubled as a pair of shoes. The medium-wash denim pants were sewn into the red pointed-toe high heels.

She accessorized the look with a bridal veil that she posed with throughout the festival’s second day. The white veil was paired with a midi-length white suede and faux fur coat. Her final accessories included a small white leather baguette bag and a chunky white leather belt with an oversized heart buckle that read “Mother.”

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Julia Fox at the Variety Sundance Studio

Fox’s “Western Bride” look was topped off with a bright and light makeup look that deviated from her signature black winged eyeliner. She had a white shimmery eye shadow look that complimented her rosy pink cheeks and pink lipgloss.

The actress reveals to PEOPLE that her visit is a “really quick” trip — but she’s still sporting several Utah-inspired looks.

On Friday morning, she wore a white cable-knit bikini layered over a black catsuit with a white faux fur coat. Fox finished the look with a pair of Sorel's Caribou snow boots, a KNWLS handbag and Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Fox had another bridal-inspired look. On Jan. 11, she arrived in a revamped wedding-style white dress at the Sotheby's exhibit in New York City.

The dress included a gigantic cutout in the middle that revealed her abs, the upper half of her thighs and her black thong. She topped off the look with a bridal veil with ruffle trim.

TheImageDirect.com Julia Fox at Sotheby's in New York City on Jan. 11, 2024.

