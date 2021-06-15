Julia Butters Joins Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Film in Role Inspired by His Sister
Julia Butters, who stole scenes from Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” will play a character inspired by Steven Spielberg’s sister Anne in the filmmaker’s untitled semi-autobiographical film about his childhood.
She’ll join Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen, who are playing characters loosely based on Spielberg’s mother, father, and favorite uncle, respectively, and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, who is playing the character based on Spielberg.
