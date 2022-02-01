Julia Bradbury returns to This Morning with cancer treatment update

Countryfile star Julia Bradbury has returned to This Morning for the first time since receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Julia, 51, told viewers she was diagnosed with breast cancer last September and has undergone a mastectomy.

The presenter appeared on the show with hosts Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes on Tuesday morning.

She also gave an update to her Instagram followers, with the caption: “I have felt sooooo tired this week so I’ve tried to give in to the fatigue when I can & have little naps.

“Out for an early dinner with friends tonight & can’t wait to see them, & then come home and tuck into bed. Maybe this is the new me.”

Julia was presenting live from a forest to promote tree planting with the Woodland Trust.

After she told them of her excitement to be back, Alison responded: “What makes me happy is that you’re here today, because it’s a particularly special day.

“It’s your first day back at work following your treatment for breast cancer. How are you feeling? And how are you?

Julia explained: “First of all, thanks to the whole This Morning team. You’ve been checking in regularly to check how I’m doing. It’s lovely to be back. You’ve been sending me little messages, ‘Are you ready?’

“And today I was ready because it’s a beautiful morning in the first and I wanted to help give away these trees and the doctor said, ‘Yes, it’s alright.’”

Updating them on her cancer treatment, she continued: “I’m recovering. I had a mastectomy a couple of months ago. I’ve been doing lots of physio and treatment. My healing is going very well, thank you.

“I’ve taken this opportunity to suck in the green therapy and I’m going to go for a little walk around the forest when I’m finished here this morning.”