Jules Kounde to Chelsea transfer not impacted by top Thomas Tuchel target undergoing groin surgery

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde’s proposed transfer to Chelsea should not be hampered by the fact that he underwent surgery yesterday.

Kounde had an operation on his groin on Tuesday after coming off at half-time during France’s Nations League defeat by Croatia in Paris.

The surgery, however, was understood to be pre-planned as the defender has been managing an ongoing issue.

It is hoped Kounde could make a full recovery within a month or so and the injury is not expected to impact a potential switch to Chelsea.

The Blues are very keen on the 23-year-old and have been pursuing his signature for well over a year.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to bolster his defence and has identified Kounde as one of his top targets.

Sevilla are ready to sanction a sale, which is expected to be in the region of £50million, and the player wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Strengthening the heart of their defence is a priority for Chelsea this summer as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left the club following the expiry of their respective contracts.