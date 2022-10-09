Jules Bianchi’s father condemns recovery tractor that put Pierre Gasly in danger

Mark Mann-Bryans, PA, Suzuka
·5 min read

The father of Jules Bianchi led the widespread condemnation of a recovery tractor being out on track as Pierre Gasly suffered a near-miss at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Eight years on from Bianchi dying from injuries suffered after crashing into a similar vehicle here at Suzuka, history almost repeated itself with the AlphaTauri of Gasly.

The Frenchman claimed he too could have been killed as a series of events led to him driving past a recovery vehicle at a speed which later saw him hauled in front of the stewards. The FIA have since said they would investigate the incident.

Jules Bianchi collided with a recovery tractor during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix and later died from his injuries.
Jules Bianchi collided with a recovery tractor during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix and later died from his injuries (David Davies/PA)

With the race starting under heavy rain, Gasly had collected a piece of advertising barrier and pitted at the end of lap one as a safety car was deployed to allow Carlos Sainz’s stricken Ferrari to be cleared away following a crash, with a red flag soon halting the race.

As Gasly attempted to catch the other drivers, he passed a recovery vehicle that had been sent out with no message being relayed to the field.

Gasly had a 20-second penalty applied to his race for speeding under a red flag, relegating him to 18th and last of the classified runners – but he was left fuming by the events.

“We lost Jules eight years ago in similar conditions, with a crane on track in the gravel,” he said.

“I don’t understand how eight years later, in similar conditions, we can see a crane. Not even in the gravel, on the racing line!

“It is not respectful to Jules, his family or his loved ones, or all of us. It was a dramatic incident. On that day we learned that we don’t want to see tractors in these conditions.

“If I lost the car in the same way that Carlos lost his car on the lap before? I was doing 200kph, but even at 100kph, it’s a 12-tonne crane. If I hit it, I would be dead right now.

“I am extremely grateful that I am still standing. Still able to call my family, my loved ones, and nothing happened.

“For all us drivers – I hope this is the last time we see a crane.

“I tried to slow down, not in an erratic manner, because if I slammed the brake, I would have lost the car and ended up in the crane.

“I was two metres away from passing away today, which isn’t acceptable as a racing driver.”

Bianchi’s father Philippe posted on Instagram shortly after the incident, circling the recovery vehicle in a screenshot of Gasly’s onboard camera with the caption: “No respect for the life of the driver no respect for Jules memory incredible.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Philippe Bianchi (@philippe_bianchi17)

Others up and down the pitlane were also angered by the incident, Sebastian Vettel taking to the Aston Martin team radio to declare: “Next time, they should inform us if there’s a frickin’ tractor on the road. I know we’re under Safety Car, but in turn 12, there’s this…”

The FIA issued a statement on the location of the recovery vehicle, which said: “In relation to the recovery of the incident on Lap 3, the Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised.

“Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field.

“As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels a full investigation needs to be carried out.

He told Sky Sports: “It is totally unacceptable.

“We lost Jules Bianchi here and that (a recovery vehicle on track) should never ever happen so there needs to be a full investigation why there was because it obviously shouldn’t have been… it is extremely dangerous. We’ve got lucky so far.”

Meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris tweeted: “Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago.

“We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable.”

George Russell also condemned the tractor on the track.

He tweeted: “Firstly, huge congrats to Max (Verstappen) on the title: very much deserved.

“Secondly, thank you to the fans who stayed out in the rain. A shame we couldn’t make a better race of it, but your support was incredible.

“Finally, a tractor should never be on a circuit when race cars are…never!”

Latest Stories

  • Geena Davis' 'Dying of Politeness, comics mastermind Alan Moore's 'Illuminations': 5 new books

    Academy Award winner Geena Davis is "Dying of Politeness" in her new memoir, while comics mastermind Alan Moore turns to prose in "Illuminations."

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Former Blue Jays star Edwin Encarnación throws first pitch for Game 1 of AL wild-card series

    Edwin Encarnación got the crowd rocking ahead of Game 1 of the AL wild-card series.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

    TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos' 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury. "It was difficult (being out)," Peters said following Toronto's practice Wednesday. "We've still got games left but I didn't want to miss a game. "I was still learning, still out there as if

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p