Julen Lopetegui has to go – passive West Ham are playing zombie football

Julen Lopetegui has not made West Ham better than what they were under David Moyes - Shutterstock/Vince Mignott

When Trent Alexander-Arnold scored Liverpool’s fourth goal, with his deflected shot swerving and wrong-footing goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, West Ham fans began to leave. It came in the 55th minute. It was that bad.

And so what is the point of West Ham persisting with Julen Lopetegui as their manager? They are going nowhere, they are marooned under him. They are so passive. They lack aggression. They appear to lack motivation. As brutal as it sounds, he has to go.

Yes, this was a first defeat in five Premier League games, but it was only back on December 9 that Lopetegui was close to being sacked. Beating his former club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, saved him, but West Ham were looking at other options, managers were spoken to and it was clear Graham Potter was prepared to take the job until the end of the season.

Maybe that ship has sailed, but there is a drift to West Ham under Lopetegui which points to the inevitability that he will not be in charge in the long term. He is not the solution they were searching for when they let David Moyes go.

It is difficult to see what Lopetegui is trying to achieve beyond surviving. And that cannot be enough. Not with a club like West Ham, given their spending, ambition and reasons for wanting to move on from Moyes.

Unfortunately for them, they are less than the sum of their parts. How can a side who contain Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta carry such little creative threat?

Empty seats well before the final whistle are becoming a regular sight at the London Stadium - Getty Images

“Today is a bad day,” Lopetegui said afterwards but there have already been far too many bad days. West Ham have conceded three or more goals on at least eight occasions and are eking out their points.

The statistics – they are above Manchester United in the table in 13th, are just a point behind Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur and are closer to the European places than the relegation ones – mean Lopetegui can mount a case to carry on.

But just watch the football. Just feel the atmosphere, or lack of it, from inside the stadium. The sense of apathy almost. It is not just survival football but zombie football, with West Ham being propped up by the failings of those below them.

It is the modus operandi of the owners to assess a manager’s future at the end of a campaign. That is laudable. Except there is an inevitability about what will surely happen. Why wait?

The stats do lie – Lopetegui’s side are the antidote to data-backed logic

Risky business, your song selection after a heavy home defeat. The DJ at the London Stadium certainly had long enough to weigh up options, given the inevitability of this miserable 5-0 defeat for West Ham against Liverpool. In the end the choice was Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing. Believing in what, exactly?

At the macro level there is disquiet about the ownership of the club, mistrust of their judgment on managerial and squad selection and the enduring loss of identity which comes from trading your limited but atmospheric traditional home for a bland bowl designed to suit not the talents of Mohammed Kudus, but Sir Mohamed Farah.

On the micro, take your pick from a performance of calamitous compliance against the Premier League’s least forgiving opponents. The stats we will come to but it is the mood, not the maths, creating such a gloomy outlook around West Ham.

In David Moyes’s last season you could feel the anger as the Conference League comedown kicked in. Any long-term relationship accrues hundreds of minor annoyances which become untenable in the end if not properly addressed. There could be no couples therapy for Moyes and West Ham’s 20 million social media followers, so divorce was the only credible option.

But now, to extend the metaphor to breaking point, Julen Lopetegui is looking like a doomed rebound fling. The anger has dissipated, beyond half-hearted boos at half-time. There is no gallows humour nor any performative defiance, the sort perfected by Manchester United fans, singing in support of their team long beyond the point they deserve it.

Many at West Ham are instead voting with their feet, preferring an early return to day five of turkey dinners to sticking around to watch this limp tribute act to a football team. It is never a good sign when you can pick out the letters that make up the team names on the seats long before the end of the game.

There are ways to lose games like these. Sometimes you feel managers spend the week of training before playing teams like Liverpool practising how to go down fighting. Snap into the tackles, gee up the crowd when you win an early corner, let them, even if just for a second, know they are in a game. None of that here on a desperate night for West Ham.

However bad things get they are still unlikely to go down, now that we have reached the long-promised era of three up, same three straight back down again. But there can be no complacency, especially with mild Leicester improvement under Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ipswich due some better luck and Wolves seemingly moving away from danger.

Yet if there is hope for West Ham it lies in the stats. The most striking is the number of times they have conceded three goals this season, eight already. But yes, back to the hope bit. On basically every metric West Ham are performing better under Lopetegui than Moyes.

Their expected goals per game is higher, 1.46 to 1.39 last season. Despite the three goal flurries they are conceding at a slower rate too, 1.84 per game this to 1.95 last, a number reflected by xG against – 1.84 this season and 1.90 last. Lopetegui’s West Ham also beat Moyes’s on shots on target per game, shots on target faced and passes into the box. One more clean sheet this year and they will also equal the number of last season in total, five.

Perhaps there is still some chance of revival. There had been talk of a turnaround in form and mood after a four-game unbeaten run including a win at Southampton on Boxing Day. While Sunday’s thrashing felt like two steps back for those tentative improvements it would be disingenuous to overlook similarly embarrassing defeats under Moyes last season: 5-0 to Chelsea and Fulham and a 6-0 against Arsenal.

Unfortunately, there is one crucial fact which clouds any optimism, however much faith you wish to put on underlying data. This time last year, after 19 games West Ham were sixth in the league on 33 points. Now they are 13th, with 23. There are just some things the data cannot hide.