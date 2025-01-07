Julen Lopetegui cancels West Ham team bonding meal as he awaits sack confirmation

Julen Lopetegui was appointed to bring more expansive football to West Ham but they have struggled defensively - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Julen Lopetegui cancelled a team bonding meal that had been planned for Tuesday night as he waited for confirmation that he had been sacked by West Ham United.

Sources claimed that the process to officially part company with Lopetegui started early on Tuesday evening, with confirmation expected to arrive from West Ham.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that Lopetegui had planned a meal for Tuesday night aimed at boosting team spirit that had to be cancelled after West Ham moved to try to replace him with Graham Potter.

Lopetegui took training on Tuesday and prepared the squad for Friday night’s FA Cup trip to Aston Villa. He told players that he was in the dark over his future, despite the fact West Ham had started negotiations with Potter who has also been the subject of interest from Everton.

Players, however, were informed that a meal they had been scheduled to attend had been cancelled amid the uncertainty over the managerial position.

West Ham’s move for Potter was held up by interest from Everton and the length of contract on offer, with the club initially putting forward a deal until the end of the season.

It is understood that talks were held on Tuesday over either extending that or adding in performance-related targets that would automatically trigger an extension.

Everton made checks over Potter in case they decide to replace Sean Dyche, with the former Chelsea manager in demand.

Telegraph Sport revealed on Monday that technical director Tim Steidten stepped away from West Ham’s training ground over recent weeks as the pressure grew on Lopetegui.

The relationship between the pair is said to have broken down and pictures emerged of Steidten holding talks with Potter. Sources claim that Lopetegui has been infuriated by Steidten over recent weeks.

Steidten himself is under pressure after West Ham spent around £100 million on a host of players who are yet to justify their fees.