Julee Tate Flood, candidate for NC Court of Appeals seat 8

Name: Julee Tate Flood

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 61

Campaign website: www.juleeflood.com

Occupation: Attorney at the NC Court of Appeals, business advisory partner

Education: BS/MS from University of Florida. MPA from University of Maine. JD from University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. PhD from University of Tennessee.

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I sit on board support committees for Corral, a faith-motivated equine therapy nonprofit organization. Through our multi-state veterinary services businesses, we participate in numerous animal support and fundraising projects. I serve on the bench and bar committee for the Wake County and Tenth Judicial District Bar Associations.

What reforms, if any, do you think could make the criminal justice system more fair?

Under the NC Constitution, Article I, Section 19, all persons are afforded equal liberties, privileges, and protections under the law. Further protections are policy issues for the legislature under Article II. As issues pertaining to criminal justice reform could arise in state courts, I am prohibited from commenting further. A court may respond to criminal justice reform issues only in the context of a case, including the specific facts, issues, and legal arguments brought before the court.

Are the state’s courts accessible enough to average North Carolinians? If not, what are some improvements you will advocate for, if elected?

The COVID pandemic both exacerbated trial court backlogs and fast-tracked developing system efficiencies. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby is visiting all 100 county courthouses — each unique in demands and service — assessing our courts’ accessibility in fulfilling the Judicial Branch’s constitutional “open courts” mandate to provide timely equal justice to all. Information gathered will inform refinements. At the Court of Appeals, I favor enhanced electronic access to processes and documents.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

Having drafted hundreds of judicial opinions for nine appellate jurists, and currently serving (as a research assistant) at the Court of Appeals, I am prohibited from identifying specific cases I have written. Of myriad case subjects heard by appellate courts, I am most challenged and rewarded when writing with clarity and expertise opinions that bring closure to the horrors of child abuse, neglect, and dependency. In such resolution, I am hopeful that each affected child’s tomorrows will be safer and brighter.