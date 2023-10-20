Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 gets back to basics in the best way

Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been surprisingly experimental so far, but a return to basics may have just delivered its best episode yet.

After a compelling, if truncated, flashback story, the show is firmly back in the present for its Shibuya Incident Arc. Across six episodes we've had some jaw-dropping moments, including a giant mech sequence and some killer moves from Gojo, but it's not all been plain sailing.

A recent detour with three less-than-noteworthy characters, plus hard-to-follow mechanics and various broadcast issues have left some fans slightly deflated.

Luckily for Jujutsu Kaisen viewers, episode 13 delivers everything a fan could want - reminding us exactly why the show is top of the pile.

At its core, the episode is a one-versus-one fight between Yuji Itadori and Choso, who's blocking the path to an imprisoned Gojo. If those weren't high enough stakes already, Choso has an axe to grind after Yuji defeated his brothers in season one.

By tightening its focus, and never really leaving this single fight on a subway platform, Jujutsu Kaisen gets to do what it does best - deliver fist-pumping action and fight sequences underpinned by exceptional animation.

Every kick and punch that Yuji throws feels impactful, his ability to close distances in the blink of an eye is always drawn with flare, and Choso's bonkers powers (think Gen V's blood-bending but more extreme) are constantly impressive.

Seriously, the episode starts with him literally firing a giant laser beam of blood that Yuji has to dodge, and over the course of 20 minutes, we watch him pull out new tricks again and again - keeping us and Yuji on our toes as to what's going to happen next.

Layered on top of this single excellent fight, the thing that made lots of fans fall in love with the manga and show originally, is a pared-down version of Jujutsu Kaisen's rock-paper-scissors conception of abilities and their counters.

It can often be a struggle to follow exactly what is happening and why when sorcerous powers get discussed in Jujutsu Kaisen. We roughly have an idea of what a domain expansion is, but when we get into the nitty gritty it can often leave us at best, scratching our heads, or at worst, tuning out.

In contrast, episode 13 delivers exposition about Choso's powers in succinct and interesting ways - and makes it clear and easy to follow when we learn alongside Yuji during their fight.

Namely, the scene where Yuji baits Choso into the bathroom and turns on the sprinklers in order to thin his blood powers, which are already prevented from clotting, is a simple and smart idea that reminds you just how thought out every encounter in this franchise is.

Episode 13 also provides some really interesting artistic choices outside the action animation. The first-person perspective moments, which see Yuji leaping around corners and swinging on pipes vary the pace and hammer home the more intimate nature of this one-on-one fight.

MAPPA's commitment to high fidelity across Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is pretty evident - but even in an episode that takes place mainly in a single location, we get great moments of composition, colour, and lighting.

Neon blue and red signage around the subway station reflect the colours of Yuji and Choso's powers, and the opening scenes which show a horde of transfigured humans causing carnage have that great sketchy Jujutsu Kaisen style clashing nicely with the crisper character models.

And then, just when you think the episode couldn't get any cooler, we get a brilliant aesthetic choice right at the end.

As Choso walks away from defeating Yuji, we get a card that says 'non-existent memories', and the show switches to 4:3 aspect ratio. We see footage (?) of someone eating a bowl of pasta, and some other wild stuff, in a visual style evocative of watching 80s/90s anime on VHS, complete with CRT scanlines and crackling static.

Jujutsu Kaisen has always had a commitment to vibes. Its opening and closing credits repeatedly utilise a low-fi style that shows characters in relaxed slice-of-life settings, and its score and soundtrack tend to be much more contemporary-feeling than the classic j-rock of lots of anime shows.

Throwing this very cool moment in at the end, just for the sake of visual experimentation and differentiation, is a testament to the strong artistic vision the show nails time and time again.

And with that, after 22 minutes of pure style, the episode ends. Episode 13 represents a return to form for the show, getting back to shonen basics but elevated by MAPPA's exceptional animation and art direction, with some great small character moments thrown in for good measure.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has (we think) 10 episodes left, and if it can maintain this focused and precise approach then it'll definitely end up one of the year's best shows.

Jujutsu Kaisen seasons one and two are available on Crunchyroll.

