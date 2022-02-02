Jujubee and Mo Heart read their best RuPaul's Drag Race moments, from Eartha Kitt to a wig on the ceiling

Before they were queens of the universe competing to rule the globe on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World, queer icons Jujubee and Mo Heart were just a couple of gals spraying whipped cream down the pants of unsuspecting bystanders and almost literally burning the World of Wonder studios to the ground.

EW reunited the queens for a herstory lesson on the defining moments that made them both fan-favorite competitors heading into the new contest, from Jujubee's quintessential Snatch Game performance as Eartha Kitt (the voice from which she says she still uses to prank phone call restaurants) to that time Mo threw her hairpiece to the ceiling and, well, it never came down.

Before RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World continues Tuesday on WOW Presents Plus, watch our full video interview with the queens above and see the best excerpted quotes from Jujubee and Mo Heart's memories of the ghosts of Drag Race past below.

Jujubee's whipped cream pants moment (All Stars 1)

VH1 Jujubee sprays whipped cream down a man's pants on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1'

Jujubee: I was padded!

Mo: There was no ass in this photo. This looks like a crack whore from the '90s.

Jujubee: I think [that man] was really into it — here's a secret: I was, too, because it was so long. It was a really long process. When you're sequestered and competing and all you see is the Main Stage, when you finally get to go outside, it was like heaven.

Jujubee's Snatch Game as Eartha Kitt (All Stars 5)

VH1 Jujubee performs as Eartha Kitt for the 'All Stars 5' 'Snatch Game' challenge.

Mo: This was everything that Valentina was wanting to give when she did Eartha Kitt [on All Stars 4].

Jujubee: Valentina called me. She was like, "Sister, that was amazing, sister." I use [this] voice when I call people. It's funny. But, it'll be very serious. Like, I'll order food. All the time, literally like, "Can I have a combo No. 2 and a diet soda?"

Jujubee's makeover challenge (season 2)

VH1 Jujubee's makeover challenge from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 2.

Mo: You know who this lady looks like? This individual looks like the person that Eureka put in drag, the pastor [on We're Here]. Baby, so they were there one time before and lived and then went back to the church and said screw it.

Jujubee: We're Facebook friends, and it's really funny because they're constantly traveling the world, and I literally feel like every time I see photos of them, I'm like, look at my mom living her best life. We took these fellas, they lived in a completely different queer world and put them in drag. It's so amazing that drag has come here now, [that] we can put Miss Contessa [in drag] over here. That's her name, Contessa Touché, she came in with that name, by the way. She already had it ready. I said, "What's your drag name?" and she said "Contessa Touché" and I was like, "Excuse me!"

Mo: Is this a Vivica Fox [wig]?

Jujubee: It is, it comes in 12 different colors.... This is the good lace, too, not that screen door s---.

Jujubee's epic finale look (All Stars 5)

VH1 Jujubee stuns on the 'All Stars 5' final runway.

Mo: Gorgina. Gorgeous.

Jujubee: I had a blast working with Diego Montoya on this. This was a look that I've always wanted.... I just didn't know it would be a drag version. At that point in my life, I felt so at peace and centered, so at this finale, this was exactly who I was at that moment. I'm always looking for enlightenment and to grow. When I look back at this, I'm like, wow, I felt so great and so beautiful and so me in that.... In that moment right there, I didn't care if I won; I was already wearing a crown.

Mo: Let me borrow it, I promise I won't stretch it out. I just want to do like, two photos in it.

Jujubee: I [still] have everything, baby. Do you know that I still have Snatch Game cards from season 2? I act really stupid, like, "Can ya'll show me what the lights look like from there?" because I know there's a card [sitting there].

Mo's wig in the rafters (All Stars 4)

World of Wonder/VH1 Mo Heart throws her wig into the 'Drag Race' ceiling on 'All Stars 4.'

Mo: No [I didn't intend to do that]. The song was going on and I was trying to do a pike.... When I did that, my wig lifted and I left the separation, so I just said, well, I'll toss it in the air. I felt like I was winning the lip-sync, so I was like, it's fine, whatever. And then it made history. I almost burned the building down, so I'm very happy.

Jujubee: Did you get your wig back?

Mo: Yes. They were like, "Get the wig, it's synthetic, it'll start a fire."

Mo's brown cow stunning remix (All Stars 4)

VH1 Mo Heart remixes brown cow stunning on 'All Stars 4'

Mo: I wanted to elevate and just make it bigger and really have brown cow fabric to just make fashion, larger than life, so I went to Christopher Palu from Project Runway. My designer had already started taking fabric and thinning foam to give it structure, so he sketched it out and made this beautiful masterpiece.

Mo attempts a British accent for the chocolate bar commercial (season 10)

VH1 Mo Heart attempts a British accent on 'Drag Race' season 10.

Mo: It was like, couch casting or something.... I was like, let's look ridiculous. Church girl on a Greyhound bus with big boobs, she's going to be a star. I did a British accent because I was trying to be even more ridiculous with these pillow titties I created. They're not British shoes, but don't they give you colonial times shoes?

Jujubee: What are colonial times shoes?

Mo: I'm going to say yes [I enhanced my British on UK Versus the World], because I was around other Brits to help it go. But when I was home around the Americans, they were like, what are you talking about? [I picked up] "I can't be arsed," which means, "I can't be bothered." Baga taught us a whole bunch that day.

Jujubee: She told me that my drag was "minging"

Mo: Which means what, again?

Jujubee: Terrible, ugly, cheap, and I was like, oh my gosh.... out of all the mouths that should never talk about fashion, Baga gives us the fashion advice.

Mo stares down excellence (All Stars 4)

VH1

Mo: I just get so mad, girl, but I really can't be mad. I thank God because I wouldn't be here on this journey if I would've won All Stars. But I should've at least won this week.

Jujubee: You didn't win this week?

Mo: No, they gave it to — who's that tall skinny bitch, the pretty one? Naomi, Campbell, Smalls. She was cute.... We just wanted to give them whacky, kooky, animated, I used to call emojis "Momojis," and create something fun and fabulous. It just takes me back, girl. Juju we are so blessed that we got to do Drag Race and that we get to compete again and that we're the girls who are loved and work.

