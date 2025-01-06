JuJu Watkins had 23 points to help No. 4 USC hand Rutgers its worst home loss in school history

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 4 USC rout Rutgers 92-42 on Sunday night, handing the Scarlet Knights their worst home loss in school history.

Rutgers was missing star freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller, who wasn't with the team. The school said it was Coach Coquese Washington's decision and will be handled internally. McMiller's averaging 19.9 points a game.

Without McMiller, the Scarlet Knights struggled on offense. They missed their first eight shots before Destiny Adams finally hit a basket to get Rutgers within 10-3.

The Trojans (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) were up 22-8 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 37-14 at the half. USC scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and Rutgers (8-7, 0-4) never got within 30 the rest of the way.

The only drama left in the final period was whether the margin of victory would surpass the overall record 54-point loss to Iowa in 2023 that was the worst in school history.

Watkins made it a 49-point game when she checked out for the final time with 3:50 left and the Scarlet Knights were able to score enough to avoid setting the dubious mark.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans weren't challenged from start to the finish, but it gave them a chance to get quality minutes for some of their reserve players.

Rutgers: Without McMiller, the offense struggled and the Scarlet Knights could be in a for a tough season as long as she's out.

Key moment

The loudest cheer of the night from the Rutgers fans came at halftime when the always entertaining Frisbee catching dogs showed off their skills.

Key stat

USC outscored Rutgers 37-6 on fastbreak points.

Up next

USC travels to face undefeated No. 8 Maryland on Wednesday. Rutgers visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press