JuJu Smith-Schuster's fumble not only hurts Steelers but some fantasy title hopes

A critical fumble by star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster not only dealt a major blow to the Steelers’ playoff chances, but also contributed to the end of some fantasy-title dreams on Sunday.

With Pittsburgh trying to tie or take the lead at New Orleans with less than a minute to go, Smith-Schuster caught a pass and instinctively fought for extra yards. Then he lost the ball as he was spun around on a tackle, sealing a 28-24 loss, where there was plenty of blame to go around. He was understandably emotional after the turnover, saying “this feeling sucks” in a postgame interview. He continued to blame himself on Monday.

When I’m at my lowest, I’m not going to hide. I’m sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/amLOGJxino — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 24, 2018





Before the mistake, he was having a great game despite not being 100 percent coming into the matchup. He had 11 catches for 115 yards. However, the fumble is what many will remember from Week 16, when most Fantasy Football leagues hold their championship game.

The lord giveth and the lord taketh away. pic.twitter.com/TBCRhRP7TL — Rob Krieg (@rkrieg87) December 24, 2018





A fumble counts for negative-two points in Yahoo standard scoring. While Smith-Schuster finished with 15 fantasy points in half-point per-reception leagues, the loss of those two points could mean the difference between winning a league and coming in second place.

Smith-Schuster had been questionable for the showdown with a groin injury, but in a rare nod from an NFL star to fantasy players, said he would play because he knew what was at stake.

A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6YntwS4lpD — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 22, 2018





Smith-Schuster has been among the NFL’s best receivers all season, ranking eighth overall in fantasy points among wide outs. He’s also on 25.2 percent of the top fantasy teams across Yahoo Public Leagues.

With that type of production and endearing attitude, Smith-Schuster still has the backing of many in the fantasy community and love from Steeler Nation despite the fumble.

You can’t cry on the -2 fumble when he gave you +20 points compared to the 0 from sitting out. Nothing but love for @TeamJuJu — JaV PiTT (@Jav_Pitt) December 24, 2018



