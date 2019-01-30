JuJu Smith-Schuster: Keep Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell on Steelers, 'Let's Stop All the Bull----'

JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Steelers have a roster that can win the Super Bowl but they just need to get Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown on the field next season to make it happen.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver appeared on NFL Network's RapSheet and Friends podcast hosted by Ian Rapoport on Wednesday and spoke about how he wants Pittsburgh to keep its core together.

"I really don't have control of that," Smith-Schuster said. "In my dream world, what would I have? I would have Le'Veon Bell as a running back—with James Conner. I'd have AB stay on the other side, and, man we're winning the Super Bowl with the guys that we have, the guys that we keep."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Smith-Schuster added that it is a tough situation with what's been going on with Bell and Brown and how each appears headed out the door for their own reasons. He noted that those situations opened up his eyes to the business side of the NFL.

"For me, it's more so like, man, let's keep the guys on the team and let's win the Super Bowl," Smith-Schuster said. "Let's stop all the bull----."

Smith-Schuster also made an appearance on SI Now and said he expects Brown to be suiting up for Pittsburgh next season.

"Oh, for sure," Smith-Schuster said about wanting Brown to return for a 10th season with the Steelers. "I have no doubt that he's still going to be. He's a die-hard Pittsburgh Steeler."

In his second season in the league this past year, Smith-Schuster emerged as one of the top young receivers in the NFL and accumulated 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Steelers went 9-6-1 on the year and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season. In Smith-Schuster's rookie season, the squad went 13-3 but lost its opening playoff game at home to the Jaguars in the divisional round.