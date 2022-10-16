JuJu Smith-Schuster gets first touchdown with Chiefs after bit of Patrick Mahomes magic

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster scored his first touchdown with the Chiefs in Sunday’s game against the Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was a highlight-reel play.

For starters, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes eluded the Buffalo pass rush for an astonishing 6.76 seconds, as CBS Sports noted, before firing the ball to Smith-Schuster on third and 10.

A trio of Bills players had a chance to tackle Smith-Schuster. None did.

After he caught the ball at the Buffalo 33-yard line, Smith-Schuster spun away from the would-be tacklers and sprinted to the end zone.

CBS Sports said it was the first touchdown of 20-plus yards that the Bills have allowed this season.