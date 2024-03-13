For Juicy And Crispy Ham Steaks, A Quick Pan Sear Is The Best Method

Plate of ham steaks - Xalanx/Getty Images

There's ham sliced as cold cuts donning sandwiches with cheese and there's honey baked ham which is popular during the holidays ... and then there's ham steak. For those who are unfamiliar, ham steaks come from thick slices cut from the middle of the leg. The cut of ham can be quite large and will typically include part of the leg bone to provide more fat and flavor. Best of all, it's rather easy to cook, because it only needs a quick pan sear to achieve a flavorful and tender meat ready to serve as an easy weeknight dinner.

Ham is usually already cured or smoked, so it's essential not to overcook a ham steak or it may turn out dry; this is why a pan sear is the best cooking technique. To achieve a crisp, golden-brown exterior and to release the flavors, you only need to sear the ham for about three to four minutes on each side. Just be sure to use a food thermometer to ensure that the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit for safe eating.

For perfectly-seared ham steaks, use a large skillet over medium heat. Don't hesitate to cut the ham steak into smaller pieces if it's too large to fit in your pan, otherwise, cook it whole. Use a neutral oil (like avocado or olive) or unsalted butter to achieve the crispy exterior. Add aromatics like garlic and onions or fresh herbs such as rosemary to the pan with the ham, then baste the steak as it cooks to build up more flavor. Another method is to remove the ham after cooking, then make a glaze with the remaining fats and the addition of butter, stock, mustard, and even booze like bourbon to spoon over the ham.

Turn pan seared ham steaks into a complete meal with veggies like roasted broccoli or southern-style collard greens. More indulgent side dishes like creamy garlic mashed red potatoes and macaroni and cheese with a crunchy topping also pair well with rich ham steaks for a more comforting meal.

We've been talking about sides to pair with ham steaks for dinner, but they can also be used to add protein to your next breakfast paired alongside scrambled eggs and hash browns. To use leftover ham steak, cut it into smaller pieces and load them onto biscuits with tangy mustard for a handheld snack, quick breakfast, or tasty lunch.

