Here’s how to juice the right way, according to a doctor

On In The Know’s “The Wellness Lab,” we bust common health myths and learn about the best products for keeping your health in tip top shape with our host, Dr. Alok Patel.

Juicing is a multi-billion dollar industry with juice bars and brands often promoting lofty health benefits. But is juicing really all its cracked up to be? In today’s episode of the “Wellness Lab,” Dr. Alok Patel breaks down why you probably shouldn’t be drinking all that juice.

While juicing can give your body a dose of fresh fruits and veggies, it also omits a bunch of things your body needs to run properly.

“The average adult should be taking in about one and a half to two cups of fruits and about two to three cups of vegetables every day,” Dr. Patel says. “The reason people lose weight when they’re juicing is because they’re not taking in fat, carbohydrates and protein — things you actually need to live.”

But that doesn’t mean juicing is all bad. There is just a right way to drink juice. If you do it properly (make your juice with green, leafy veggies and add just a little bit of fruit as a natural sweetener), you can give your daily diet a boost of nutrients.

However, “when you’re juicing, you’re removing all the fiber and the pulp from things like fruits,” Dr. Alok says. And all that stuff has heaps of nutritional value.

If you do like a green juice to help kick off your morning or as an afternoon pick-me-up, Dr. Alok suggests using a top-quality machine like the Caynel Slow Masticating and Cold Press Juicer.

This juicer has gears that crush fruits and vegetables with ease, helping you get more juice per piece of produce. It also saves the fiber-filled pulp, letting you use it in other recipes, like pancakes and muffins. Or you can even add a little back in to your juice.

Another thing to note is that you need a lot of fruits and vegetables to make a cup of juice. Like, a lot. Dr. Alok suggests ordering produce from a site like Farmer’s Direct, which sells boxes of fruits and vegetables (some even made specifically for green juice) at a reasonable price.

TL;DR: Juicing can give you a boost of nutrients, but it shouldn’t be a meal replacer. It’s more of a boost than a meal substitute — and should be treated like one. Give it a try if eating a salad or adding a side of broccoli is a no-go for you.

