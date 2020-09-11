Juggernaut Recevies TSX Approval on Goldstar Property

Table 1

Goldilocks Zone Channel Results 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report it has received TSX approval to earn a 100% interest in the Goldstar property announced July 7th 2020 (Link to July 7 th News) containing 238 hectares located in West Central BC in close proximity to infrastructure and the Goldstandard property providing for cost effective exploration. Shareholder approval for the issuance of greater than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares to the DSM Syndicate collectively will be sought at the Company’s AGM in December. The Goldstar property Goldilocks Zone has provided excellent results to date containing assays of 7.86g/t AuEq over 3.75m true width. This channel was taken in 2019 over a 3.75m wide section to partially test a 10.5m wide outcrop containing extensive veining and alteration, the channel started in 9.01 g/t AuEq and ended in 10.79 g/t AuEq and remains open. The Goldilocks Zone discovered in 2018 is 190m long by 20 meters wide and extends for 160 m vertical relief and remains open. It is located 500 m north of the Yellow Brick Road Gold Zone, and remains open. The Yellow Brick Road Zone was discovered in 2017, mapped for 170 meters and remains open. Channel samples assayed up to 24.55 grams per tonne gold equivalent over 0.3 meters (20.6 g/t Au, 329 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Pb DSM Oct 30th 2018). These two high grade gold zones are in an under-explored region of extensive glacial and snow pack recession providing vast areas of newly exposed bedrock with excellent potential for additional gold discoveries. ( Property Map with highlights )



Property Highlights Include:

Goldilocks Zone Drill Ready



° Goldilocks Zone is demarked by multiple outcrops that daylight in glacial talus containing high-grade gold and polymetallic mineralization with grab samples assaying up to 40 g/t AuEq. The zone is defined by veining and altered host rock over an area of 190m by 20m and 160m vertical relief that remains open. To date 84% of samples taken assayed greater than 1.0 g/t gold confirming the continuity of the widespread gold mineralization. ( Link to image )

° 2019 Channel Cut within the Goldilocks zone consisted of a 3.75m cut to partially test a 10.5m wide section of exposed outcrop. Assays returned 7.86 g/t AuEq over 3.75m true width. This channel started in 9.01 g/t AuEq and ended in 10.79 g/t AuEq leaving the zone open. This zone also contains gold mineralization confirmed in the host rock (pyritic chlorite schist) that assayed 1.13 g/t AuEq over a 1-meter interval within the 3.75-meter channel ( Link to new 2019 Video )





° ° Yellow Brick Road Zone Drill Ready

° Located 500 meters south of Goldilocks, the Yellow Brick Road Zone has been traced for 170 meters, and remains open ( link to 2018 video )

° Channel samples over 0.3 metre assay up to 28.7 g/t Au, 410 g/t Ag, 1.4 % Cu, and 6 % Pb ( link to image )

° The Yellow Brick Road Zone contains pyrite-chalcopyrite-galena bearing, vuggy quartz veins that are up to 1 meter wide with chip samples up to 24.55 AuEq over 1 meter (20.6 g/t Au, 329 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Pb) and with grab samples assaying up to 55.80 g/t Au and 2340 g/t Ag. The veins are encompassed by a pyritic and quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration envelope that is up to 30 cm wide.

The high-grade gold and silver mineralization confirmed on surface at these two discovery zones located 500 meters apart coupled with multiple other newly discovered gold mineralized outcrops in the surrounding area provides strong drill targets to test for a large common gold mineralizing system at depth. Drilling is recommended to outline the full extent of the surface gold mineralization both along strike and to depth. ( link to map )

Host rock is variably altered with zones of pervasive chloritization, oxidized pyritization, and local clay alteration that contain gold and sliver mineralization. The Yellow Brick Road Zone is pyrite-chalcopyrite-galena bearing, vuggy quartz veins are up to 1 meter wide with an encompassing pyritic and quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration envelope that is up to 30 cm wide. Off-shoot veinlets form local breccia and stock work in the altered wall rock. Sulphides occur as coarse seams and dissemination within quartz vein material.

Table 1: Goldilocks Zone Channel Results 2019

3AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au $1574.05/oz, Ag $17.78/oz, Cu $2.56/lb, Pb $0.97/Ib Prices on February 11th 2020

Table 2: Goldstar Property Highlights from 2017 and 2018 (DSM Oct 30th 2018)

Sample # Zone Channel/Chip/Grab1 Length

(metres) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

% Lead

% Gold

Eq3

(g/t) W496968 Yellow Brick Road Grab 29.60 845.00 0.30 0.55 40.47 W497407 Yellow Brick Road Channel 0.30 28.70 410.00 1.40 6.00 38.88 W496863 Goldilocks Chip 1.00 20.60 329.00 0.00 0.02 24.55 W496860 Goldilocks Grab 11.70 313.00 0.09 0.03 15.60 W497406 Yellow Brick Road Channel 0.30 11.10 260.00 1.97 1.28 18.00 W496862 Goldilocks Chip 1.50 9.34 353.00 0.05 0.02 13.65 W496970 Yellow Brick Road float 6.82 141.00 0.54 0.05 9.40 W496969 Yellow Brick Road Grab 5.33 113.00 0.20 0.52 7.27 W386012 Yellow Brick Road Grab 4.90 74.10 0.05 0.46 6.10 W496920 Goldilocks Chip 1.00 4.28 133.00 0.00 0.00 5.87 W497408 Yellow Brick Road Channel 0.27 3.91 89.40 0.05 0.05 5.08 W496922 Goldilocks Grab 2.99 761.00 0.96 0.42 13.84 W496861 Goldilocks Grab 2.65 52.00 0.00 0.03 3.29 W496865 Goldilocks Grab 2.55 44.30 0.01 0.02 3.11 W496971 Yellow Brick Road Chip 1.00 2.45 48.50 0.25 0.03 3.44 W496921 Goldilocks Grab 1.42 32.50 0.00 0.09 1.85 W496924 Goldilocks Chip 0.50 1.15 27.00 0.00 0.00 1.47 W496919 Goldilocks Chip 1.50 0.77 19.10 0.00 0.00 0.99 W497409 Yellow Brick Road Channel 0.75 0.26 2.70 0.01 0.01 0.31 W496864 Goldilocks Grab 0.12 5.30 0.00 0.00 0.18 W3875154 Yellow Brick Road Grab 55.80 795.00 1.71 12.30 74.28 W3875134 Yellow Brick Road Grab 21.40 339.00 0.66 4.85 28.97 W3875174 Yellow Brick Road Grab 16.70 212.00 0.17 0.40 19.71 W3875164 Yellow Brick Road Grab 16.20 267.00 1.25 2.62 22.71 W3875124 Yellow Brick Road Grab 0.67 2340.00 1.67 0.11 31.39 W3875144 Yellow Brick Road Grab 9.28 152.00 0.07 0.13 11.28

1Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled

2True thickness of mineralized zone not known

3AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au $1222.9/oz, Ag $14.63/oz, Cu $2.8499/lb

42017 Sample Data

