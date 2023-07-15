Judy Solomon, Former 6-Term President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dies at 91

Judy Solomon, the former six-term president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, died Friday morning. She was 91 years old.

The Golden Globe Awards, of which the HFPA serves as parent company, announced the news Saturday.

“We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Judy Solomon. The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate her incredible achievements in helping evolve the Golden Globes into the world-spanning award it is today,” current HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “We are grateful for her support and leadership during her 67 years of membership with the HFPA.”

