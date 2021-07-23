Judy Greer Boards Indie Movie ‘Mabel’

EXCLUSIVE: A busy week here for Judy Greer. Earlier we reported that she was starring in the indie film LA Bound, and today we hear she will play Mrs. G. in the Nicholas Ma directed feature Mabel.

Joy Goodwin and Ma wrote the script for Mabel which centers around Callie. Her only friends are the plants and trees that surround her home. When her dad’s job moves the family to a sterile subdivision, she is utterly isolated—except for her best friend, a potted plant named Mabel. To Callie, Mabel is a peer, a fellow being, maybe overlooked or unseen, but still very much alive.

Helen Estabrook, Luca Borghesde and Ben Howe are producing.

Greer is repped by Artists First, CAA and Felker Toczek.

Greer can next be seen in Universal/Blumhouse’s highly anticipated David Gordon Green directed sequel Halloween Kills opening on Oct. 15. She is currently filming the Disney+ feature Hollywood Stargirl with Uma Thurman and Grace VanderWaal for director Julia Hart.

Greer also stars in the John DeLorean biopic Driven with Jason Sudeikis and Lee Pace, Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go Bernadette opposite Cate Blanchett and Buffaloed opposite Zoey Deutch. Greer’s additional feature credits include Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris, Jurassic World, War for the Planet of the Apes, Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, MGM’s reboot of Carrie, Paramount’s Playing With Fire with John Cena, Jamie Babbit’s Addicted to Fresno, Barry Blaustein’s Peep World, Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children, the Searchlight feature Wilson with Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern, and Janicza Bravo’s Lemon as well as the Oscar-winning The Descendants directed by Alexander Payne and starring George Clooney, for which Greer was nominated for a SAG feature ensemble award.

On the TV side, Greer most recently starred opposite Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener on the Showtime series Kidding for two seasons. She just wrapped production on the Susanne Bier-directed Showtime anthology series The First Lady with Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis, and also recently starred in and executive produced the episode “Good Boy” of the Hulu horror anthology series Into the Dark.

