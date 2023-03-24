Judith Light, 74, Shared Her Go-To Eye Serum for Treating Wrinkles and Crow’s Feet

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images



Judith Light shared her favorite under-eye skincare product, the Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum.

The eye serum works to treat common anti-aging skincare concerns like crow’s feet, wrinkles, and fine lines.

The product is a number one bestseller on Amazon and has over 8,000 5-star ratings!

If a skincare product is loved by Judith Light—who is known to be serious about her skincare routine—it’s guaranteed to be a good one. The award-winning actress recently shared a few of her skincare favorites in an interview with Glamour, including her go-to eye serum for reducing wrinkles and lifting the skin.

Whenever the 74-year-old is filming, she reaches for her Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum. And according to its more than 8,000 5-star ratings, this product is worth every penny!

The eye serum is formulated with silicate minerals from shale clay (an ingredient sourced from a sedimentary rock) that works to form a temporary tightening layer over the skin. This layer then works to visibly firm and reduce the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles, according to the brand. It also helps smooth the skin in under-eye bags, giving off a brighter and more youthful-looking appearance.

“The science and technology behind it is really quite amazing,” said Mitchell Fleisher, M.D., a double board-certified family physician at the Center for Integrative & Regenerative Medicine in Virginia. “It’s based on using a shale mineral and when you apply it to the skin...in the process of drying is a crystal matrix that binds together and what it does is then flattens the skin and pushes back the baggy eyes and raises the skin and crevices, so wrinkles visibly disappear,” he explained in a video for the brand’s site.



The best part? You don’t have to wait a few weeks to see results, the brand notes you’ll see changes in your skin around the eye area in just 10 minutes! Don’t believe it? The proof is in the clinical study performed by the brand in 2019.



Aside from treating the under-eyes, this serum also has been proven to decrease the appearance of smile lines and forehead lines, per the brand’s site. Amazon reviewers also sing its praises for everything from treating deep fine lines to de-puffing dark circles.

“This is magic. I have used the product for over a year now once I realized I could not afford plastic surgery,” wrote one satisfied customer. “When using often, I can see that my skin has slightly firmed. Few hints: Practice—the cream tightens the skin around the eyes dramatically. Practicing will allow you to know where to apply best to achieve the results.”

“By far the best instant line corrector I have found so far,” added another reviewer. “I put it on half my face and asked my bluntly honest daughter and boyfriend what side was done. They could tell, and both said it reduced puffiness, cleared up dark under-eyes, and filled in age lines. I’m 57 and love the product!”

The only downside the brand notes is that the results last for up to 10 hours. So if you’re heading out to an event or just want to give your face an instant refresh, it’ll be the perfect solution for you!

So, there you have it. Run, don’t walk to get your own Light-approved bottle! Shop her must-have eye serum below and check out a few more of her skincare favorites.



