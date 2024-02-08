Judith Godrèche Files Sexual Assault Complaint Against Jacques Doillon As Anna Mouglalis & Islid Le Besco Also Accuse Director Of Harassment

French actresss Judith Godrèche has filed an official police complaint against Jacques Doillon, accusing him of two counts of sexual assault in the 1980s when she was a minor.

News of the complaint came just one day after Godrèche revealed in an interview with Le Monde newspaper she had filed a complaint against director Benoît Jacquot for “rapes with violence of a minor less than 15-years-old”.

The Paris Prosecutor’s office has since confirmed to Deadline that a case has been opened.

Godrèche, who is now 51, lived with Jacquot for six years and appeared in his films The Beggars and The Disenchanted, before leaving him in her early 20s. Jacquot has denied the accusations saying they were in a “loving” relationship.

The actress publicly made the accusations against Doillon for the first time in an interview with France Inter on Thursday morning.

Godrèche recounted how Doillon, 79, had sexually assaulted her twice, once at the house of the late actress Jane Birkin, who was Doillon’s partner at the time.

“No one saw it and I didn’t tell anyone about it,” she said.

She then described his “mind-boggling” behavior on the set of his 1989 film The 15 Year Old Girl, in which she played the lead, alongside Melvil Poupaud and the director. She was 15 at the time and he was then in his 40s.

The actress explained how Doillon had fired the actor originally hired for the role of the father of the heroine’s boyfriend who falls in love with her, and taken it himself.

“All of a sudden, he decides that there is a love scene, a sex scene between him and me,” she recalled.

Godrèche said that Doillon groped her and made out with her, shooting 45 takes to get the scene.

She added that Birkin had been on set and that the filming of the scene had been “an extremely painful situation for her”.

Godrèche’s lawyer Laure Heinich confirmed to local media outlets after the France Inter interview that the accusations against Doillon were included in her complaint against Jacquot.

Heinich has not replied to Deadline’s request for direct confirmation.

A few hours after the France Inter interview, Le Monde ran an article in which actresses Anna Mouglalis and Isild le Besco also accused Doillon of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Mouglalis recounted how Doillon had tried to force himself on her after a dinner in the summer of 2011.

“It was on the landing which opened onto my daughter’s bedroom and mine where I was going to join [then partner] Samuel [Benchetrit] who had gone to bed earlier. He kissed me by force and I pushed him away. It’s astonishing to attempt something like this, in these conditions,” she told Le Monde.

Le Besco accused Doillon of sexual blackmail saying he had dropped her from a promised role in his 2001 film Carrément à l’Ouest after she I refused to sleep with him.

“He removed me from the project and gave the role to his daughter [Lou Doillon],” she said. “My memories are vague (…) It was quite subtle, unsaid. Just after my refusal, he told me that he was going to give the role to Lou.”

Deadline has contacted Doillon and Jacquot’s representatives in France for comment on the accusations.

