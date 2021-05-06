Judith Collins’ comments on Māori health policy are a diversion

Claire Robinson
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

In October I wrote in praise of the Māori party’s Mana Motuhake policy, a 25-year plan to improve Māori outcomes based on Māori asserting their right to exercise tino rangatiratanga – roughly translated as self-management, self-determination and self-governance – over all their domains. I predicted that whether the Māori party made it back into parliament in 2020 or not (it did), this call was only going to get louder.

After a speech last Saturday by the National party opposition leader, Judith Collins, this issue has been catapulted to the middle of the political agenda. Collins’ speech drew attention to a report named He Puapua, written by an expert working group charged by the Labour-led coalition cabinet in 2019 to develop a plan and engagement process to realise the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DRIP), which the John Key-led National coalition government signed up to in 2010.

Related: The Māori party's policy for land rights and self-governance is not to be ignored | Claire Robinson

He Puapua, submitted to cabinet in November 2019, has only just seen the light of day following an Official Information Act request. It proposes separate Māori authority across multiple layers of government, including constitutional changes, such as a Māori parliament, similar to that advocated by the Māori party in 2020.

In her speech, Collins suggested that the new, recently announced, independent Māori health authority was a sign that the government was introducing the report’s recommendations “by stealth”. Collins claimed using the Treaty of Waitangi to justify new and separate governance arrangements was a fundamental change to New Zealand society.

Collins called for a national conversation before this type of arrangement was accepted. Ironically, this is where she and He Puapua are on the same page. The report is clear on the need for public engagement and a strong public education campaign to ensure all New Zealanders understand and are part of the plan, as part of a continued national conversation.

Nonetheless, immediate media reactions to Collins’ speech questioned whether her approach was a sound re-election strategy in 2021. Conservative commentator Ben Thomas opined: “It looks as if she is casting around for any kind of temporary sugar hit she can get in terms of a brief bump in the polls” to deflect questions away from her performance and leadership of the National party.

Parallels were raised between Collins’ speech and one former National leader Don Brash gave in 2004 (dubbed his “Orewa” speech) on what he described as “the dangerous drift towards racial separatism in New Zealand”. He accused the then Labour government of turning the country into a racially divided nation, with two sets of laws and two standards of citizenship. The Brash speech hit a nerve among middle New Zealand and resulted in a major surge of public opinion support for the National party. Commentators suggested Collins was hoping for the same much-needed bump in National’s current popularity.

Related: Judith Collins: New Zealand's 'anti-Ardern' whose hero is Thatcher

There are certainly similarities between the Collins and Brash speeches. Both hinged their anti-separatist argument on New Zealand’s first Governor, William Hobson’s statement after Te Tiriti (The Treaty) o Waitangi was signed in 1840, when he proclaimed “He iwi tahi tātou” or “We are now one people”. Both Brash and Collins implied this statement had the same weight as Te Tiriti. In reality it was merely Hobson’s personal observation, not part of the formal agreement the Chiefs signed.

But it’s also the opposition’s job to challenge the government and Collins’ point about Labour not being entirely upfront about its intentions was a reasonable one to make. The government has been somewhat oblique on this question. For example, when announcing the establishment of the Māori Health Agency a few weeks ago, the minister of health, Andrew Little, said: “By making these changes, we can start giving true effect to tino rangatiratanga and our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

The ramifications of this sentence are huge. If the Labour government has decided that giving true effect to tino rangatiratanga means the establishment of separate government agencies to look after Māori interests, then this, of necessity, has to cover all aspects of policy and society. Because there’s nothing in the Treaty of Waitangi that limits tino rangatiratanga obligations to health only.

While many Māori will be buoyed up by this prospect, Collins framed it as a negative, asking: “Where then does this end, or does it end?” Being deliberately provocative, a tactic designed to draw out a more definitive position from Labour, is a standard National party attack strategy; a way of instilling fear of the unknown into voters’ minds while provoking Labour to state this is not what they will do.

The day after her speech, Collins called on the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, “to explain why Labour has been busy implementing He Puapua’s recommendations one by one without sharing this wider plan with New Zealanders.” The following day, Ardern was forced to admit that the report had not been discussed at cabinet level, and did not necessarily represent the views of cabinet.

Ardern being more upfront about Labour’s intentions beyond health is not a simple matter. Under pressure from her large and increasingly impatient Māori caucus to deliver positive outcomes to Māori after four years in government, on top of her 2018 Waitangi Day pledge to be held to account for what Labour has done for Māori, Ardern will be carefully weighing up the benefits of responding to Māori self-management demands versus losing voters in the middle who may be spooked by what they fear might be lost should there be two systems of government. She will be worried about her commitment to Māori coming at the expense of Labour’s majority control over the next government.

It’s unlikely that moving all the way to Māori self-governance is Labour’s idea of a perfect solution. Governments in power rarely give up their power willingly. But Labour has backed itself into a corner as a result of its stated preference for universalism, underpinned by a belief that a rising tide will raise all boats. This is in contrast to opposition parties National and ACT, which share a preference for needs-based targeting. Faced with the reality that universalism hasn’t markedly shifted the dial for Māori over the past four years, but politically unable to adopt the position of her opponents, Ardern may find herself having little choice but to come out in support Māori self-management, self-determination and self-governance, whether cabinet likes it or not.

While the Ardern cabinet prevaricates, the opposition parties will continue to fill the void by painting pictures of western democracy’s loss rather than Aotearoa New Zealand’s gain.

Claire Robinson is a Professor of Communication Design at Massey University

Latest Stories

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Clemson DE Justin Foster returning after initially retiring due to COVID-19 issues

    Justin Foster announced in February that he was retiring from football due to lingering issues with COVID-19.

  • Rory McIlroy calls proposed golf super league a 'money grab;' Phil Mickelson thinks it's 'interesting'

    A proposed golf 'Super League' is largely meeting a similar reception to its flaming failure soccer counterpart.

  • DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

    ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter. While the Mets received uplifting news earlier in the day when manager Luis Rojas said ace Jacob deGrom could return to the rotation on Sunday, skidding New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum. The late-night firing Monday occurred after Mets stars Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto praised Donnie Stevenson, an apparently fictional hitting coach. James McCann hit into a run-scoring forceout, and New York’s batting average dropped to .235 with a major league-low 77 runs. The Mets went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, its RISP average falling to a big league-worst .198. New York has lost five of seven and is 11-13. Stroman (3-3) lost his third straight start, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings. This was the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ first doubleheader of the season, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules. The Mets were playing in their third twin bill in just over a month. Kim gave up one run and two hits. Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first, a 417-foot line drive off the Big Mac Land sign on the front of the third deck in left. Nolan Arenado singled home a run with two outs in the third, and McCann's grounder cut the gap in the fourth. Kim escaped bases-loaded trouble by throwing a called third strike past Jonathan Villar and fanning Albert Almora Jr. Arenado, who singled in his first two at-bats, reached on shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error in the fifth and DeJong hit a two-run homer on a slider, his first home run this year at home after hitting six on the road. Miguel Castro (0-0) was to start the second game for the Mets in his first start since July 15, 2018. Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79) was to start for the Cardinals. HERNANDEZ Honoured Keith Hernandez, an All-Star first baseman, was voted in by fans into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Hernandez was a two-time All-Star during 10 years in St. Louis and part of the 1982 World Series champions. A three-time All-Star with the Mets and an 11-time Gold Glove, he entered the Mets' Hall of Fame in 1997. “I enjoyed playing in both places,” Hernandez said. ROSTER MOVE Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man. Cardinals: LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. was recalled to join the bullpen and serve as the 27th player. Flores, Jr., who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on April 1, had been scheduled to start Friday for Triple-A Memphis. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: deGrom (right lat inflammation) is to play catch Thursday and hopes to throw a bullpen session Friday, putting him on track to start Sunday against Arizona at Citi Field. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) start a rehab assignment this weekend at Triple-A Syracuse. Cardinals: RF Dylan Carlson was removed the fifth inning with a bruised right shin. He fouled off a pitch in his at-bat in the inning. ... RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday night in a start for Memphis against visiting Durham. Mikolas, who missed the 2020 season (right forearm strain) and was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28. UP NEXT RHP Taijuan Walker (1-1) is to start Thursday's series finale for the Mets against RHP John Gant (2-2). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Warren Mayes, The Associated Press