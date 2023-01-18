Judicate West Welcomes Hon. Cynthia G. Aaron in San Diego

Judicate West
·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Justice Cynthia G. Aaron, former associate justice in California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the San Diego office, she is available nationwide for mediation, mock appellate arguments, neutral evaluations, and appellate consultations.

“We are honored to work with a neutral of Justice Aaron’s quality and experience and are confident she will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development for Judicate West. “Her unique expertise – including strong facilitative skills honed during her first eight years as a magistrate judge and top-notch evaluative skills gleaned from the past 20 years on the appellate bench – combines to give Justice Aaron a decided advantage in helping to facilitate settlement in mediation.”

Justice Aaron has nearly four decades of combined legal experience, including serving the last 20 years on the appellate bench. During her judicial tenure, she resolved all types of cases on appeal, including complex civil, probate and family law matters. Prior to her 2003 appointment to the Court of Appeal, she served as a magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, a position she held for eight years. Justice Aaron began her legal career as a trial lawyer with the Federal Defenders of San Diego, Inc. before founding her own firm, Aaron & Cortez, focusing on defending federal criminal cases, including multiple defendant conspiracy cases and white-collar prosecutions.

Active in the legal community, Justice Aaron is a member of the Appellate Inn of Court and the San Diego County Judges Association, where she served terms on the board of directors and as president. She is also a past board member for the San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program. Additionally, Justice Aaron has been an adjunct professor at both the University of San Diego School of Law and California Western School of Law, teaching trial practice.

Justice Aaron is a recipient of the AJC Judge Learned Hand Award in recognition of her leadership and commitment to equity, justice and excellence in the application of law. She earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School (1984) and her B.A. from Stanford University (1979).

About Judicate West
Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:
Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli
Blattel Communications
415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527
traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com


