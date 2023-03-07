Judi Dench tells York to reverse Blue Badge ban in city centre

Judi Dench - John Phillips

Dame Judi Dench has intervened in a row after calling for York City Council to reverse its ban on Blue Badge holders in the city’s centre.

The York-born actor said the city’s historic centre was “a rare jewel that should be free for all to enjoy” and that accessible parking was essential for this to happen.

She said: “I should like to offer my wholehearted support to people in the City of York who are asking the local council to reconsider any ban to the Blue Badge scheme in the city centre.”

York City Council took the decision to ban Blue Badge holders from parking in pedestrianised areas within York’s central footstreets in November 2021.

It claimed that this was necessary so anti-terror bollards could be installed to protect people from attacks.

However, the decision has caused much uproar, with campaign group Reverse the Ban claiming it effectively bars disabled people from visiting the city centre.

Dame Judi has now added her support to the campaign, piling extra pressure on the council to reconsider.

In a message for the group she said: “As someone living with sight loss, I know only too well how gaining access to places can be exceptionally difficult. York city centre should be fully accessible through these types of schemes.”

Dame Judi was born in the Heworth area of York in 1934 and lived in the city before moving to London to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

She is a patron of the Wilberforce Trust, a York-based organisation that supports people with visual and hearing impairments. The charity is one of 27 disability and age-related organisations that have come together to fight the ban.

York - Bloomberg

Before the Liberal-Green coalition leading the council in 2021 brought in the ban, those with Blue Badges were exempt from restrictions blocking other vehicles from the city centre footstreets.

Reverse the Ban has secured many backers, including 2,700 signatories on a petition calling for a reversal.

A spokesman from York City Council said: “We want our historic city to be accessible and inclusive for all. York’s cobbles and narrow, medieval streets present challenges to those with mobility issues, whilst large visitor numbers create security risks, which we are working to address to protect all residents and visitors.”

Story continues

It is not the first campaign that Dame Judi has put her support towards. In 2020, she wore a new range of "Choose Love" T-shirts that were being sold as a way of raising money for NHS staff and carers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also revealed in 2019 that she had adopted three orangutans as part of a campaign to protect the Bornean rainforest and its endangered species.

The news of Blue Badge issues in York comes as new data reveals that during the last six months of last year 5,300 drivers received penalty charge notices after abusing Blue Badge parking spaces.

The research by Agena Group, which operates many of Britain’s private car parks, found that 20 per cent of those charges (1,826) were issued to drivers of Land Rovers and Range Rovers.

The next biggest offenders were those driving Audi SUVs, with 783 notices, and BMW SUVs with 646 notice. This meant that 65 per cent of all Blue Badge penalties came from these three brands of SUVs.