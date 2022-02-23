Judges strike down new NC congressional districts but will allow other GOP-drawn maps

One of the new maps for political districts that North Carolina lawmakers drew last week is still too skewed to be used in upcoming elections, a state court ruled Wednesday.

On Wednesday the judges overseeing the lawsuit ruled that they would accept the newly redrawn versions of maps for the N.C. House and N.C. Senate that lawmakers passed, but not the new congressional map. Instead of taking the legislature’s congressional map, or the proposed maps drawn by the challengers in the case, the judges had a group of outside experts draw a new congressional map for the state.

This is now the second version of GOP-drawn congressional maps to be snubbed by the judicial system in recent weeks. And unlike the Supreme Court, this panel of judges has a Republican majority.

Earlier in February the Democratic-majority N.C. Supreme Court ruled that the maps Republican lawmakers drew late last year were unconstitutional and had to be redrawn. The legislature then went back to work, passing new maps that were less skewed in favor of future Republican candidates.

But those new maps still weren’t fair enough, the court ruled, at least for Congress.

This isn’t necessarily the end, however. Appeals to the Supreme Court are due by the end of the day — which could take the case down the wire, or potentially even delay the 2022 primary elections. Those are currently scheduled for May 17, which means that candidate filing is scheduled to begin in just one day, on Thursday morning, unless the court orders a delay.

