Judge's 28th homer gives Yankees 4-game split with Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and the New York Yankees recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston 6-3 on Sunday for a four-game split between the AL’s top teams.

Giancarlo Stanton ended a historic hitless drought for New York with a one-out homer in the seventh against José Urquidy, and DJ LeMahieu followed with a tying two-run drive in the eighth off Phil Maton.

After Michael King (5-1) stranded the bases loaded in the 10th, Judge connected off Seth Martinez (0-1) for his major league-leading 28th home run.

ANGELS 2, MARINERS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning.

Los Angeles interim manager Phil Nevin and Seattle’s Scott Servais were ejected. The Angels lost Andrew Wantz, closer Raisel Iglesias and reliever Ryan Tepera, while Jesse Winker, Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford were tossed for the Mariners.

Luis Rengifo homered and David MacKinnon drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the seventh. Marco Gonzales (4-8) pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning of a hard-luck loss.

José Suarez (1-2) greatly helped the Angels’ depleted bullpen when he relieved Wantz and struck out eight over six innings of five-hit ball. Oliver Ortega got six outs for his first major league save.

DODGERS 5, BRAVES 3, 11 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Taylor had three hits, including the go-ahead double in the 11th, lifting Los Angeles past Atlanta.

The Dodgers, who scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, won two of three games in the weekend series between the last two World Series champions.

Taylor’s double off Darren O’Day (1-2) glanced off the glove of third baseman Austin Riley as Cody Bellinger scored from third base. Trea Turner padded the lead with a run-scoring single to center field. Brusdar Graterol pitched a scoreless 11th for his first career save.

Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers’ Craig Kimbrel (1-3) each had blown saves against their former teams. Jansen gave up two runs in the ninth to blow a 2-0 lead, and Kimbrel gave up Matt Olson’s tying single to lead off the 10th.

PHILLIES 8, PADRES 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh off Nabil Crismatt (4-1) as Philadelphia rallied from a 5-2 deficit, one day after losing NL MVP Bryce Harper with a broken left thumb.

The Phillies are 17-6 since Rob Thomson replaced Joe Girardi as manager.

Nick Nelson (2-1) pitched 3 1/3 perfect innings, and Andrew Bellatti got three outs for his first big league save.

RED SOX 8, GUARDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and Boston finished a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven.

Boston had 15 hits and drew 11 walks, its highest total since May 2019. The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June, improving to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31.

Rich Hill (4-4) allowed one run, five hits and four walks in six innings. Aaron Civale (2-4) gave up three runs, eight hits and three walks over four innings.

Cleveland has lost four straight since a 7-2 trip.

MARLINS 3, METS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Nick Fortes homered off Adam Ottavino (2-2) with two outs in the ninth, helping Miami avoid a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Tanner Scott (3-2) walked J.D. Davis leading off the ninth. Davis advanced on a wild pitch and reached third on Luis Guillorme’s one-out groundout. Scott struck out James McCann to end the threat.

RAYS 4, PIRATES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan (8-3) struck out 10 over seven innings, allowing one run and four hits. He lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.77 ERA and grabbed the big league lead in strikeouts with 123.

Tampa Bay took a 4-1 lead in the seventh on Ji-Man Choi’s run-scoring double and RBI singles by Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes off Anthony Banda, who replaced Tyler Beede (0-1) with one on and two outs.

It appeared the inning was over with the score still 1-1 when Randy Arozarena was called out attempting to steal second. The call by second base umpire Dan Merzel was overturned when a video review shortstop Diego Castillo missed the tag.

WHITE SOX 4, ORIOLES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease (6-3) struck out a career-high 13 and allowed four hits over seven innings, Gavin Sheets hit a two-run homer in the second against Jordan Lyles (4-7) and Chicago avoided a four-game sweep.

Kendall Graveman struck out Trey Mancini for his third save as the White Sox snapped a four-game skid. The Orioles’ season-high four-game winning streak ended.

TWINS 6, ROCKIES 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and Minnesota opened a two-game lead over second-place Cleveland heading into a five-game series at the Guardians.

Joe Ryan (6-3) grinded through 102 pitches over five innings for his first win in more than a month, and Jhoan Durán struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Gio Urshela hit consecutive RBI singles in a three-run first against Ryan Feltner (1-3) .

ATHLETICS 5, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season and Nick Allen hit a go-ahead two-run single off Brady Singer (3-3) to overcome a 3-2, seventh-inning deficit.

Oakland took two of three from the Royals, ending an eight-series losing streak. The A’s won back-to-back games for the first time since May 24 and 25 at Seattle. They have lost 30 of their last 39 games.

Domingo Acevedo (1-1) won, and Lou Trivino got his fourth save. Brady Singer (3-3) gave up five runs and seven hits in a career-high 8 1/3 innings.

CUBS 6, CARDINALS 5, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th off Zack Thompson (1-1) to drive in his third run of the game, and Chicago overcame a 5-0 deficit.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty left after two innings because of right shoulder tightness, and the Cubs tied the score with a five-run fourth. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games and seven of their last 10.

David Robertson (2-0) retired three straight batters, and the Cubs took two of three from their rival. Chicago has won four of its last five series in St. Louis.

BREWERS 10, BLUE JAYS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, going deep in the first and second innings off off José Berríos (5-4), and Milwaukee took two of three.

Jandel Gustave (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings. Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer in the first.

NATIONALS 6, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jackson Tetreault (2-1) allowed one run in six-plus innings in his third major league start, Josh Bell had his second three-hit game of the weekend and Nelson Cruz drove in three runs.

Texas scored three in the ninth inning against Francisco Perez on Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single and Jonah Heim’s two-run homer. Tanner Rainey came on for his 10th save.

Glenn Otto (4-3), activated from the COVID-19 list before the game, allowed the six runs in two innings in his first appearance since June 4.

REDS 10, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Mahle (3-6) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings while allowing three runs and four hits for his first victory since May 13.

Nick Senzel singled three times on a day when every Reds starter had at least one hit.

Anthony DeSclafani (0-2), who played for the Reds from 2015-20, retired eight batters and allowed seven runs and seven hits.

Joey Votto hit an RBI double in a seven-run third, Cincinnati won two of three from San Francisco after losing seven straight.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, TIGERS 7

PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, Pavin Smith had a career-high four hits with three RBIs and Arizona stopped a five-game losing streak.

Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel made his debut for Arizona after signing a minor league contract on June 6. He gave up four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings while striking out seven and walking three.

Reliever J.B. Wendelken (2-1) won despite allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Will Vest (1-2) was the loser.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

