Judge sentences SC woman to 25 years in prison after she attacked relative with hammer

David Travis Bland
·2 min read
Diedra Laird/dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to nearly killing her relative in a brutal attack with a hammer at a Lexington County home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Friday.

Amy Lynn Wright, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted murder against a relative who was 64 years old at the time of the attack. Wright was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 25 years in prison with no parole.

The victim was a relative of Wright’s by marriage.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Sutania A. Fuller prosecuted the case. Judge Kristi Curtis presided over the case and sentenced Wright.

“This was an unjustified attack” because the victim simply wanted Wright’s children to behave in the home, Fuller said.

Wright and her two children were living with the victim in 2020 for about two weeks when the attack occurred, the solicitor’s office said. In August, the victim “expressed concern” about Wright’s excessive drinking, according to prosecutors. She also expressed displeasure about the behavior of Wright’s children.

Upstairs, the victim’s granddaughter heard her grandmother call for help during the attack, prosecutors said. When the granddaughter came downstairs, prosecutors said she saw Wright leave the house.

Wright later admitted that she attacked the victim on the morning of Aug. 18 because the victim kept telling the children not to touch things and not to run around the house, prosecutors said.

When an officer with the Cayce Police Department arrived, the victim was sitting on a couch, with her head, face and hand covered in blood, the solicitor’s office said. Blood was pooled on the floor, and a hammer was on the ground.

Hammer imprints were found on the victim’s head, one officer reported.

The victim was hospitalized with skull fractures, a bleeding and swelling brain and an injured hand, the solicitor’s office said. The bone around one of her eyes was damaged so severely that her eye had to be sewn shut, and a finger on one of her hands had to be amputated.

The victim was put on life support with little brain activity, prosecutors said.

The victim survived after two months in the hospital but “her way of life will never be the same,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The victim’s family said she now relies on others to take care of her.

She “was the glue that held the family together,” family members said in aquote provided by prosecutors.

Wright had a prior criminal history for assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of marijuana, DUI and child endangerment, prosecutors said. Lexington County court records show Wright was found guilty of third-degree assault and battery last year and public disorderly conduct in 2010.

Wright will serve out her prison sentence at the South Carolina Department of Corrections Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Max Moffatt lone Canadian to qualify for freestyle ski slopestyle final

    BEIJING — Max Moffatt is Canada's lone qualifier for the men's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., finished 11th with 74.06 points. Switzerland's Andri Ragettli dominated the qualifier to take the top spot heading into the final. Ragettli was fifth after his first run with a score of 76.98 points, and put himself into the lead after his second descent with an 85.08. Birk Ruud of Norway, who won gold in the big air, was second and the United

  • What do back-to-back losses mean for Maple Leafs?

    In falling to Calgary and Vancouver, the Maple Leafs lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since October. Toronto bounced back in Seattle but should Leafs fans be concerned about the failure to break down stubborn defences and goaltending? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Germany's Nolte wins Olympic women's bobsleigh gold, Canada's de Bruin 5th

    A poor start in her third run was enough to distance Christine de Bruin from the lead pack and eventually leave the Canadian and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski off the medal podium in Olympic bobsleigh on Saturday. They rebounded with a quicker start in the fourth and final run but recorded a slower finish, placing fifth in a combined time of four minutes 6.37 seconds in the two-woman event at Yanqing National Sliding Centre. "I'm just really proud of us. This experience really shows we're a stron

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi