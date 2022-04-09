A judge sentenced an Alaska man to 32 months in prison for threatening to kill two GOP senators

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Lisa Murkowski
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

  • The man, 65, threatened to kill GOP Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, who both represent Alaska.

  • The man's attorney argued he has post-traumatic stress disorder and "would never act on his threats."

  • In addition to prison time, Jay Allen Johnson also received a $5,000 fine.

An Alaska man who called two GOP senators and left threatening voice messages was sentenced on Friday to 32 months in prison.

Jay Allen Johnson, 65, received the sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to kill GOP Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, who both represent Alaska, according to a release from the Justice Department.

Johnson left 17 voicemails over the course of a five-month period, the release said, intended as a way to "retaliate against them for performing their official duties."

In one message, he asked Murkowski whether she knew what a .50 caliber shell "does to a human head," according to the Justice Department. In other messages, he threatened to burn her personal belongings and said he'd hire an assassin to kill her.

He told Sullivan that he'd "get his '.50 caliber out,' hold a 'GoFundMe page for the …shells,' and to come 'with a vengeance mother*ucker,'" the release says.

Prosecutors condemned Johnson's behavior, characterizing the threatening messages as "an act that attacks our very system of governance," US Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska said in the release.

"The erosion of civility in our political discourse will never justify threats or acts of violence. Johnson's actions must be punished, and the Department of Justice will always work to ensure our elected officials can serve without fear of harm," Kuhn continued.

In addition to prison time, Johnson also received a $5,000 fine.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the two charges in January. After he's released from prison, he will be barred from contacting either Murkowski or Sullivan for three years.

Johnson has also given up seven firearms police seized from his residence, according to the release.

In court documents, attorney Jason Weiner argued Johnson has post-traumatic stress disorder and "would never act on his threats."

"Between the prescribed narcotics, pain, and self-medicating, Mr. Johnson was not himself," said Weiner, who did not immediately return Insider's request for comment on Johnson's sentencing.

